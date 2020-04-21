Vgtel, Inc., a New York Corporation (OTCM: VGTL) Announces Dr. Barsa Falguni Joining the Management Team of Vgtel as the Vice President of Pharmacy Operations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / VGTel, Inc., a New York corporation (OTCPINK:VGTL), announces that along with Kerry McDonald, Angel Laporte, and Ray Anam, Dr. Barsa Falguni, PharmD has joined the management team of VGTeL, as the Vice President of Pharmacy Operations. Dr. Falguni comes to VGTeL from an independent consulting role where she worked with both chain and independent pharmacies to actively establish a cohesive healthcare system that provided patients a continuum of care. This strategy is well aligned with the strategy of VGTeL, Inc. Dr. Falguni will be responsible for integrating pharmacy services into the primary care strategy of VGTeL, Inc.

Dr. Barsa Falguni is a licensed pharmacist and immunizer for the past decade in both major retail and independent pharmacies throughout New York City. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Long Island University’s Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Dr. Falguni has performed pharmaceutical consultations for over 385,000 patients and dispensed over 575,000 prescriptions. While working for a major retail corporation, Duane Reade owned by Walgreens, her outstanding performance was recognized by her Pharmacy District Managers and Area Healthcare Executives for her natural ability in connecting with the community, establishing a loyal patient base and implementing marketing strategies to develop under-performing stores throughout New York City. The Senior Director of Pharmacy Operations appointed Dr. Falguni to be the Supervising Pharmacist of new flagship Walgreens pharmacies that would set the precedent for future retail openings in the eastern region. Dr. Falguni’s team was awarded national recognition for providing the most immunizations per prescription of more than 8,000 Walgreens pharmacies across the nation Dr. Falguni was invited to collaborate with numerous healthcare executives to train multiple districts in providing the highest level of patient care, improve medication adherence and to help develop clinical and educational initiatives to optimize drug therapy. She was directly involved in providing thousands of on-site vaccinations to low-to-moderate income areas throughout the New York City and educating the public on clinical activities, including medication therapy management services, disease state management programs, and she implemented programs to provide individualized pharmaceutical care for the geriatric population. While working in both retail and independent pharmacies, she recognized the need for a centralized healthcare system that bridged the gap between pharmacies, doctors, other healthcare practitioners, and insurance companies. Dr. Falguni then worked and trained staff in over 100 independent pharmacies in the most vulnerable and densely populated communities in NYC while she worked actively to establish a cohesive healthcare system that provided patients a continuum of care. She collaborated and partnered with specialty independent pharmacies, healthcare establishments, adult daycare centers, and home healthcare agencies to advocate for public health and implemented strategies to improve patient care and quality outcomes. Dr. Falguni streamlined a successful workflow system by hiring patient care coordinators to optimize medication adherence, conducted health and wellness screening events, implemented service programs that provided patients with a 24-hour point of care to help alleviate the burden on the healthcare system. Dr. Falguni has received multiple citations and awards from prominent elected state and city officials for holding public healthcare awareness events, volunteerism, and for her continued efforts in improving patients’ quality of care and the integration of public health through transdisciplinary effort. Dr. Falguni has been appointed to be the Vice President of Pharmacy Operation of VGTeL, Inc. and Strategic Healthcare Alliances LLC

“I believe that Dr. Falguni will be a great asset to the company, integrating our care system while driving the improvement in the quality of care.” Kerry McDonald, CEO of VGTeL Inc., states.

Dr. Falguni says, “This is the opportunity to put in place all of the components of my strategies to develop a cohesive healthcare system. I look forward to working with the VGTeL, Inc. team to realize the company’s vision.”

