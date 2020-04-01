YayYo, Inc. Announces Results for 2019

  • Annual revenue up 110.2% year over year to $6,914,910
  • Net loss down 70.2% or $9,258,901 to $3,930,221 year over year
  • Geographic footprint increased to 8 US owned fleet locations through 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / YayYo, Inc. (“YayYo” or “the Company”) (OTCPINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“We are pleased with our performance in 2019 commented” said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO.”

2019 Highlights

  • Increase in revenue due to additional cars in fleet
  • Gross margin improved to 32.4% compared to 27.8% for 2018 due to fleet mix optimization and demand-driven pricing
  • Additional revenues and higher gross margin led to lower net loss
  • The company diversified its lease partners to include United MileFleet and LMP Automotive Holdings. The partnership with LMP also included fleet sourcing, adding to the company’s vehicle diversity and faster, regional availability of cars for our rental fleet.

Rideshare

Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets..

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding ridesharing economy.

The foregoing is only a summary of our results for 2109 and is not complete and should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2020, including the financial statements and notes thereto included therein. We file periodic and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Our filings are available to the public over the Internet at the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov.

YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, about our financial performance, on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Company Contact:

Ramy El-Batrawi
Investors@yayyo.com
888-209-5643

YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2019 and 2018

 

 
   2019     2018  
ASSETS
            
Current Assets:
            
Cash
   1,256,429     277,444  
Accounts receivable
     59,331        
Prepaid expenses
     782,900       108,900  
Total current assets
     2,098,660       386,344  
 
                
Equipment, net
     3,395       5,092  
Rental vehicles, net
     4,737,047       5,115,117  
Deposit on vehicles
     164,080        
Deferred offering costs
           66,500  
Other assets
     200,000        
TOTAL ASSETS
   7,203,182     5,573,053  
 
                
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
                
 
                
Current Liabilities:
                
Accounts payable (including $394,183 and $334,471 to related party)
   545,254     719,386  
Accrued expenses (including $171,665 and $419,593 to related party)
     405,977       494,066  
Notes payables, current (net of discount of $32,289 and $72,211)
     287,378       2,617,970  
Finance lease obligations, current
     1,416,446       1,562,651  
Total current liabilities
     2,655,055       5,394,073  
 
                
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
     984,119       2,227,496  
 
                
TOTAL LIABILITIES
     3,639,174       7,621,569  
 
                
Commitments and contingencies
            
 
                
STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
                
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding
            
Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 29,427,803 and 26,718,676 shares issued and outstanding
     29       27  
Additional paid-in capital
     28,735,894       19,193,151  
Accumulated deficit
     (25,171,915 )     (21,241,694 )
Total stockholders’ deficit
     3,564,008       (2,048,516 )
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
   7,203,182     5,573,053  

YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

 
   2019     2018  
 
            
Revenue
   6,914,910     3,289,478  
 
                
Cost of revenue
     4,673,870       2,374,397  
 
                
Gross profit
     2,241,040       915,081  
 
                
Operating expenses:
                
Selling and marketing expenses
     765,441       482,811  
Product development
     13,500       9,699  
General and administrative expenses
     4,023,921       6,584,251  
Impairment of leased assets
           2,388,000  
Loss on the settlement of debt
     252,900        
Total operating expenses
     5,055,762       9,464,761  
 
                
Loss from operations
     (2,814,722 )     (8,549,680 )
 
                
Other income (expense):
                
Interest and financing costs
     (1,115,499 )     (4,639,442 )
Total other income (expense)
     (1,115,499 )     (4,639,442 )
 
                
Net loss
   (3,930,221 )   (13,189,122 )
 
                
Weighted average shares outstanding :
                
Basic
     27,112,557       26,321,137  
Diluted
     27,112,557       26,321,137  
 
                
Loss per share
                
Basic
   (0.14 )   (0.50 )
Diluted
   (0.14 )   (0.50 )

YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

 
                           Total  
 
   Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated     Stockholders’
Equity		  
 
   Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     (Deficit)  
Balance, December 31, 2017
     25,770,551     26     7,879,189     (8,052,572 )   (173,357 )
 
                                        
Issuance of common stock for cash
     46,330               307,924               307,924  
Value of common stock issued with notes payable
     155,850               407,791               407,791  
Value of warrants issued with notes payable
                     3,726,506               3,726,506  
Value of common stock issued with capital lease obligation
     298,500               2,388,000               2,388,000  
Issuance of common stock for services
     432,500       1       3,459,999               3,460,000  
Issuance of common stock for accounts payable
     14,945               119,274               119,274  
Stock option expense
                     904,468               904,468  
Net loss
                             (13,189,122 )     (13,189,122 )
 
                                        
Balance, December 31, 2018
     26,718,676       27       19,193,151       (21,241,694 )     (2,048,516 )
 
                                        
Correction to outstanding shares
     (173 )                              
Proceeds from the sale of common stock
     2,625,000       2       10,499,998               10,500,000  
Offering costs
                     (1,631,655 )             (1,631,655 )
Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt
     84,300               674,400               674,400  
Net loss
                             (3,930,221 )     (3,930,221 )
 
                                        
Balance, December 31, 2019
     29,427,803     29     28,735,894     (25,171,915 )   3,564,008  

YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

 
   2019     2018  
 
            
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
            
Net loss
   (3,930,221 )   (13,189,122 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
                
Depreciation and amortization
     995,228       500,622  
Stock option expense
           904,468  
Common stock issued for services
           3,460,000  
Amortization of debt discounts
     39,922       4,460,931  
Gain on disposal of assets
           (17,360 )
Impairment of leased assets
           2,388,000  
Loss on the settlement of debt
     252,900        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
                
Accounts receivable
     (59,331 )      
Prepaid expenses
     (674,000 )     (95,494 )
Other assets
     (200,000 )      
Accounts payable
     (174,132 )     673,836  
Accrued expenses
     333,411       489,963  
Net cash used in operating activities
     (3,416,223 )     (424,156 )
 
                
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
                
Purchase of equipment
           (2,840 )
Purchase of vehicles
     (225,000 )      
Deposit for vehicles
     (164,080 )      
Net cash used in investing activities
     (389,080 )     (2,840 )
 
                
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
                
Proceeds from sale of common stock
     10,500,000       307,924  
Offering costs paid
     (1,565,155 )      
Proceeds from notes payable
     2,009,300       7,746,378  
Repayment of notes payable
     (4,379,814 )     (6,111,263 )
Payment for debt issuance costs
           (178,228 )
Repayment of finance lease obligations
     (1,780,043 )     (1,369,109 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
     4,784,288       395,702  
 
                
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
     978,985       (31,294 )
 
                
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
     277,444       308,738  
 
                
CASH, END OF PERIOD
   1,256,429     277,444  
 
                
CASH PAID FOR:
                
Interest
   1,105,049     139,825  
Income taxes
        
 
                
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
                
Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock
   421,500     119,274  
Value of equity recorded as debt discounts
       4,134,297  
Finance lease obligations
   1,159,470     3,700,674  

SOURCE: YayYo, Inc.

