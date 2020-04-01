YayYo, Inc. Announces Results for 2019

Annual revenue up 110.2% year over year to $6,914,910

Net loss down 70.2% or $9,258,901 to $3,930,221 year over year

Geographic footprint increased to 8 US owned fleet locations through 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / YayYo, Inc. (“YayYo” or “the Company”) (OTCPINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“We are pleased with our performance in 2019 commented” said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO.”

2019 Highlights

Increase in revenue due to additional cars in fleet

Gross margin improved to 32.4% compared to 27.8% for 2018 due to fleet mix optimization and demand-driven pricing

Additional revenues and higher gross margin led to lower net loss

The company diversified its lease partners to include United MileFleet and LMP Automotive Holdings. The partnership with LMP also included fleet sourcing, adding to the company’s vehicle diversity and faster, regional availability of cars for our rental fleet.

Rideshare

Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets..

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding ridesharing economy.

The foregoing is only a summary of our results for 2109 and is not complete and should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2020, including the financial statements and notes thereto included therein. We file periodic and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Our filings are available to the public over the Internet at the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov.

YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, about our financial performance, on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Company Contact:

Ramy El-Batrawi

Investors@yayyo.com

888-209-5643

YAYYO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,256,429 $ 277,444 Accounts receivable 59,331 – Prepaid expenses 782,900 108,900 Total current assets 2,098,660 386,344 Equipment, net 3,395 5,092 Rental vehicles, net 4,737,047 5,115,117 Deposit on vehicles 164,080 – Deferred offering costs – 66,500 Other assets 200,000 – TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,203,182 $ 5,573,053 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable (including $394,183 and $334,471 to related party) $ 545,254 $ 719,386 Accrued expenses (including $171,665 and $419,593 to related party) 405,977 494,066 Notes payables, current (net of discount of $32,289 and $72,211) 287,378 2,617,970 Finance lease obligations, current 1,416,446 1,562,651 Total current liabilities 2,655,055 5,394,073 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 984,119 2,227,496 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,639,174 7,621,569 Commitments and contingencies – – STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 29,427,803 and 26,718,676 shares issued and outstanding 29 27 Additional paid-in capital 28,735,894 19,193,151 Accumulated deficit (25,171,915 ) (21,241,694 ) Total stockholders’ deficit 3,564,008 (2,048,516 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 7,203,182 $ 5,573,053

YAYYO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 Revenue $ 6,914,910 $ 3,289,478 Cost of revenue 4,673,870 2,374,397 Gross profit 2,241,040 915,081 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 765,441 482,811 Product development 13,500 9,699 General and administrative expenses 4,023,921 6,584,251 Impairment of leased assets – 2,388,000 Loss on the settlement of debt 252,900 – Total operating expenses 5,055,762 9,464,761 Loss from operations (2,814,722 ) (8,549,680 ) Other income (expense): Interest and financing costs (1,115,499 ) (4,639,442 ) Total other income (expense) (1,115,499 ) (4,639,442 ) Net loss $ (3,930,221 ) $ (13,189,122 ) Weighted average shares outstanding : Basic 27,112,557 26,321,137 Diluted 27,112,557 26,321,137 Loss per share Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.50 )

YAYYO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Total Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’

Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit (Deficit) Balance, December 31, 2017 25,770,551 $ 26 $ 7,879,189 $ (8,052,572 ) $ (173,357 ) Issuance of common stock for cash 46,330 307,924 307,924 Value of common stock issued with notes payable 155,850 407,791 407,791 Value of warrants issued with notes payable 3,726,506 3,726,506 Value of common stock issued with capital lease obligation 298,500 2,388,000 2,388,000 Issuance of common stock for services 432,500 1 3,459,999 3,460,000 Issuance of common stock for accounts payable 14,945 119,274 119,274 Stock option expense 904,468 904,468 Net loss (13,189,122 ) (13,189,122 ) Balance, December 31, 2018 26,718,676 27 19,193,151 (21,241,694 ) (2,048,516 ) Correction to outstanding shares (173 ) – Proceeds from the sale of common stock 2,625,000 2 10,499,998 10,500,000 Offering costs (1,631,655 ) (1,631,655 ) Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 84,300 674,400 674,400 Net loss (3,930,221 ) (3,930,221 ) Balance, December 31, 2019 29,427,803 $ 29 $ 28,735,894 $ (25,171,915 ) $ 3,564,008

YAYYO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (3,930,221 ) $ (13,189,122 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 995,228 500,622 Stock option expense – 904,468 Common stock issued for services – 3,460,000 Amortization of debt discounts 39,922 4,460,931 Gain on disposal of assets – (17,360 ) Impairment of leased assets – 2,388,000 Loss on the settlement of debt 252,900 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (59,331 ) – Prepaid expenses (674,000 ) (95,494 ) Other assets (200,000 ) – Accounts payable (174,132 ) 673,836 Accrued expenses 333,411 489,963 Net cash used in operating activities (3,416,223 ) (424,156 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of equipment – (2,840 ) Purchase of vehicles (225,000 ) – Deposit for vehicles (164,080 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (389,080 ) (2,840 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of common stock 10,500,000 307,924 Offering costs paid (1,565,155 ) – Proceeds from notes payable 2,009,300 7,746,378 Repayment of notes payable (4,379,814 ) (6,111,263 ) Payment for debt issuance costs – (178,228 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,780,043 ) (1,369,109 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,784,288 395,702 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 978,985 (31,294 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 277,444 308,738 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 1,256,429 $ 277,444 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 1,105,049 $ 139,825 Income taxes $ – $ – SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock $ 421,500 $ 119,274 Value of equity recorded as debt discounts $ – $ 4,134,297 Finance lease obligations $ 1,159,470 $ 3,700,674

