3CLogic Announces Cloud Contact Center Integration for Microsoft Teams

Offering extends market-leading collaboration tool with global enterprise cloud call center platform for complete enterprise communication solution

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#callcenter—3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced its latest integration with Microsoft Teams. The combined offering will streamline communication between back-office resources and front-line call center agents to enhance the overall customer experience.

“We are excited to extend this new integration to our current and future enterprise customers who are eager to improve the collaboration between departments,” states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic. “Enterprises have accelerated their adoption of Microsoft Teams over the past few months given the ongoing need to facilitate the ability to work remotely. This joint offering will make it easier for customer-facing agents to access internal experts and resources across departments to enable the highest level of customer service.”

The integration between 3CLogic and Microsoft Teams will allow for a number of key use cases and features, including:

Syncing of agent statuses between both platforms to allow 3CLogic agents and Microsoft Teams users to respectively know the availability of one another to minimize disruptions and streamline communication.

Ability for 3CLogic agents to click-to-call or conference in Teams users to assist in active customer issues.

Ability to answer contact center calls via the Microsoft Teams client while facilitating CRM (ie: Microsoft Dynamics CRM) or systems of record (ie: ServiceNow) screen-pops.

“As organizations adjust to the new work environment, the adoption of cloud-enabled technologies to simplify and enhance customer engagements and streamline collaboration between groups will be key to any long-term success,” expresses Denis. “We look forward to continuing to expand our portfolio of features to support our current and future customers as they adapt to the ongoing market trends and shifts.”

The announcement comes as 3CLogic continues to expand its global enterprise presence across industries and divisions including Sales, Customer Service, Employee Services, and IT Helpdesks. The Microsoft Teams offering serves as an extension to its existing CTI and Call Center integration with Dynamics 365 CRM.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

