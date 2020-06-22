American Kidney Fund Announces Corporate Membership Program for Institutional Partners Supporting Fight Against Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced a new corporate membership program open to institutional partners that support AKF’s core mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives.

“Through our new corporate membership program, AKF’s institutional partners are giving a clear vote of confidence to our broad range of programs and services that make a clear and tangible difference every day in the lives of Americans living with kidney disease and those at risk,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. “This program provides essential direct support that helps fund our work fighting kidney disease on all fronts-from prevention through post-transplant living.”

The charter members of AKF’s corporate membership program are Amgen, AstraZeneca and GSK, at the Champion level; Tricida, Inc. at the Patron level; and additional charter members Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ardelyx; Biotechnology Innovation Organization; Horizon Therapeutics plc; Omeros Corporation; Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Relypsa, Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

AKF, which touches the lives of more kidney patients directly than any other kidney nonprofit, spends 97 cents of each donated dollar on patients and programs, not overhead – giving corporate members confidence that their investments in AKF’s work are stewarded for maximum impact.

Corporate membership in AKF helps fund the organization’s essential work, including:

Award-winning kidney health education resources available without charge to the public and health care professionals, reaching millions of Americans each year

The nation’s largest free kidney health screening program

Advocacy for public policy that improves the health of people and families affected by kidney disease

Innovation through clinical research and strategic partnerships

Opportunities for patients and families to connect with each other

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease – from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

