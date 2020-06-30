ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2020

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company’s related press release will also be issued on August 4, 2020, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial (833) 968-2212. International callers may join the conference by dialing (778) 560-2897. The conference code is 4563937 and will be required to dial in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution’s website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call’s conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

