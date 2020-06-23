Asahi Kasei & Crystal IS Contribute to a Safer World Through UV Accelerator

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Asahi Kasei and Crystal IS announced today the launch of a funding initiative to support the development of new disinfection products – the UV Accelerator. This endeavor strives to team up with innovative companies that have exciting ideas for new applications of UVC LEDs by providing investments of up to 250k USD per company.

Crystal IS, the world’s leading manufacturer of UVC LEDs, and their breakthrough product family, Klaran™, is currently found in many water disinfection systems, though the use of this technology in products that can disinfect surfaces or air is still in its infancy. Traditional UV lamps are bulky, fragile, and contain mercury, making this an inconvenient and dangerous way for disinfection that will likely be retired soon in line with the Minamata Convention on Mercury. The creative minds at Crystal IS are confident that Klaran UVC LEDs, unlike older UV lamps, can be safely used to unlock a new chapter in the fight against COVID-19. As an initial attempt to bolster the study of UVC products against the virus, Crystal IS has been providing free LED samples to universities, and with this latest UV Accelerator initiative, Asahi Kasei, parent company of Crystal IS, is joining forces to provide funding and team up with the brightest, most creative minds for the fight against the spread of super viruses.

UV Accelerator: The Opportunity

Led by Dr. Steven Berger, Managing Director at Asahi Kasei America and former CEO of Crystal IS, the UV Accelerator has been established as a proactive measure of developing technology that can be used to stop the spread of deadly viruses and bacteria, further contributing to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Asahi Kasei, at its sole discretion, will fund successful applicants up to 250k USD per company to support and accelerate product development. Crystal IS will also provide engineering expertise for the design and control of the UVC LED light source as necessary. Applications are currently being accepted and screened for organizations with ideas for UVC LED-based disinfection products, and discussions are expected to begin this July. The UV Accelerator is an ongoing project that strives to attract new partnerships from countries around the globe to help create a safer world.

