Bitcoin Mixer – An Extra layer of Privacy to BTC, ETH & LTC Transactions

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Bitcoin Mixer, currently the most-effective crypto tumbler in the crypto market, uses inbuilt algorithms to shuffle crypto addresses to sway away hackers and third parties.

Also known as bitcoin tumblers, mixers are third party tools that protect bitcoin users by shuffling addresses to ensure anonymity and facilitate p2p payments.

Now, the service provides mixing options for BTC, LTC, and ETH by incorporating unique features that distinguish it from other tumblrs.

Unique Features of Bitcoin Mixer

Data Protection Policies

Bitcoin mixer strives to protect not only users’ funds but also information that can be used by anyone within or outside the organization to manipulate users. The organization’s data policies include:

No Storage of Logs – A log is a record of how you spend your time in a site. Bitcoin mixer does not store logs. Rest assured that your activities on bitcoin mixer are anonymous and non-traceable.

No collection of emails – Emails collected through the site’s contact form are deleted within 24 hours of opening.

No collection of personal information – Personal information includes your bitcoin address, time, and amount of coins received or sent.

Operational Features

In addition to privacy policies, other operation features are unique to Bitcoin Mixer are:

Complete Automation of processes – Bitcoin mixer needs no human assistance since all mixing operations are automated. This means high efficiency, greater speed, and 24/7 operation.

User Support – The tumbler stores information on an uncompleted transaction for up to 3 days. This makes it easier for the support team to follow up and assist users where help is needed.

Benefits of Bitcoin Mixer

One-stop crypto mixer – Bitcoin Mixer offers one place for mixing top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Most competitive fee – The platform charges a random commission of 2-5% for every transaction.

Simplicity – The mixing process in the platform entails simple steps. First, choose your coin, enter the blockchain address you’d like your mixed coins to be forwarded to, drag the custom time delay slider to your desired mixing time, which is a minimum of 30 mins for BTC and LTC, and 10 minutes for ETH.

About BitcoinMixer

Bitcoin mixer is a modern crypto mixing service and currently the best for mixing BTC, ETH, and LTC interchangeably. It has unique features to ensure maximum anonymity while making your crypto transactions.

