Canafarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces the Launch of Two New Hemp Oil-Infused Chewing Gum Products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the “Corporation” or “CanaFarma”) is pleased to announce that it is significantly extending its functional confectionary line under the YOOFORIC™ brand umbrella, with the launch of two new hemp oil-infused chewing gums in July.

YOOFORIC RISE (AM) – Start the day right with a boost of ENERGY, and a sense of calm focus! YOOFORIC RISE Chill Mint Chewing Gum contains a unique blend of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil with naturally occurring CBD, Green Tea, Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA and EPA), L-tryptophan, Vitamin B3, Vitamin C, and Magnesium Citrate to help support the body’s Endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for assisting the body reach homeostasis! With an 80% bioavailability rate, it acts fast, absorbing in 2 – 10 minutes!ˡ Flavor: Chill Mint 250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil / pack 50 mg Naturally Occurring CBD / pack

YOOFORIC PILLOW TALK (PM) , infused with a calming blend of hemp extract, melatonin, L-Tryptophan and Vitamin B3, helps support the body’s Endocannabinoid system rest the mind for a relaxed night of sleep. Each piece of gum delivers 250 mg of Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, including 5 mg of naturally occurring CBD. With an 80% bioavailability rate, it acts fast, absorbing in 2 – 10 minutes!ˡ Flavor: Cinnamon Calm 250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil / pack 50 mg Naturally Occurring CBD / pack

With both premium quality chewing gums targeted for a unique function, CanaFarma will continue its objective of leading the charge with industry-leading, unique delivery methods, resulting in the highest levels of bioavailability without a prescription.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

