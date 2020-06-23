Celcuity Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting for CELsignia Pathway Activity Test for Ovarian Cancer

Hyperactive c-Met and ErbB signaling detected in a sub-group of ovarian patient tumors: patient sub-group may benefit from HER2 therapy or c-Met and pan-HER combination therapy

Celcuity’s first test for ovarian cancer patients

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients, announced today that the Company presented results from studies of its first CELsignia Pathway Activity Test for ovarian cancer in an e-poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting is being held in place of the 2020 in-person Annual Meeting. Presentations from more than 4,000 proffered papers will be presented in mini-symposia and on an e-poster website.

The CELsignia test for ovarian cancer identifies a subset of ovarian cancer patient whose tumors have abnormal c-Met signaling coincident with abnormal HER2 signaling. The studies presented in the AACR e-poster characterize signaling activity in ovarian patient tumor cells and ovarian tumor cell lines and evaluate the oncogenicity of abnormal HER2 and c-Met signaling in ovarian cancer tumors using an animal model. These findings suggest that a significant sub-group of ovarian cancer patients have abnormal ErbB and c-Met signaling activity that may respond to treatment with a combination of ErbB and c-Met inhibitors.

Nearly 15,000 women a year die from ovarian cancer, a disease that has less than a 50% five-year survival rate. Only a small proportion of ovarian cancer patients benefit from the advancements made over the past 20 years in molecular-based medicine since most patients lack an actionable biomarker, typically a molecular mutation. These patients have an undiagnosed cancer driver and are precluded from receiving the optimal drug to treat their cancer.

There is thus a significant unmet patient need for a new diagnostic approach that can identify new treatment options for ovarian cancer patients who lack actionable molecular mutations. The CELsignia test for ovarian cancer is intended to address this significant unmet need by helping pharmaceutical companies obtain new drug indications to treat ovarian cancer patients whose cancer driver is identified by a CELsignia test.

The e-poster is available on the AACR website at www.aacr.org and on the Company’s website publication page.

Celcuity will host a Webinar for the investor community on July 13 at 1:00 pm ET to review the data presented in this poster. To participate, please click here to register and obtain credentials.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity’s proprietary CELsignia diagnostic platform analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. We are driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “intends” or “continue,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this release include, without limitation, expectations with respect to commercializing diagnostic tests, the use of cash, the discovery of additional cancer sub-types, the development of additional CELsignia tests, the uses and breadth of application of CELsignia tests, whether alone or in collaboration with other tests, collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and the outcomes of such collaboration, the outcome of the FACT 1 clinical trial with NSABP Foundation and Genentech, the outcome of the FACT 2 clinical trial with Puma Biotechnology and the West Cancer Center, the outcome of the clinical trial Puma Biotechnology and NSABP Foundation are fielding and for which Celcuity is providing services, clinical trial site approval activities and the timing of such activities, clinical trial patient enrollment and timing of results, anticipated benefits that Celcuity’s tests may provide to pharmaceutical companies and to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients and plans to expand research and development and operational processes. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section in Celcuity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

763-392-0123

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer,

Jeremy@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(212) 915-2568

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594835/Celcuity-Presents-Data-at-AACR-Annual-Meeting-for-CELsignia-Pathway-Activity-Test-for-Ovarian-Cancer