Company Profile for Blue Hexagon Inc.

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NGNDR–Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator of AI You Can Trust™ to stop cyber adversaries and malware at sub-second speed, before the infiltration. The company’s real-time deep learning platform delivers world’s highest detection efficacy for zero-day and known threats, and real-time orchestration and blocking controls, to protect enterprise network, cloud, and email. Blue Hexagon deep learning models do not require baselining and eliminate learning delays, sandboxes, and rules or signatures. Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. For more information, visit bluehexagon.ai and follow us @bluehexagonai

Company:

Blue Hexagon Inc.

 

 

Headquarters Address:

298 South Sunnyvale Ave #205

 

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

 

 

Main Telephone:

408-649-7411

 

 

Website:

bluehexagon.ai

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Software

 

 

Key Executives:

CMO: Gajraj Singh

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Gajraj Singh

Phone:

4087911275

Email:

gajraj@bluehexagon.ai

 

More Stories

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces the Launch of Two New Hemp Oil-Infused Chewing Gum Products

Reza Abbaszadeh’s Online Business Platform “Abbaszadeh University” is Thriving to be The Best in the World

VIPGAME.IO : Blockchain empowers traditional game platform

Brand New Data labeling service platform “Bytebride” launches to better support machine learning industry

Terminus Group AI CITY Solutions Turning Future Vision into Reality

GFI APAC announces the “2020 Asia Alt 100” Industry Disruptors in Alternative Protein

You may have missed

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces the Launch of Two New Hemp Oil-Infused Chewing Gum Products

Reza Abbaszadeh’s Online Business Platform “Abbaszadeh University” is Thriving to be The Best in the World

VIPGAME.IO : Blockchain empowers traditional game platform

Brand New Data labeling service platform “Bytebride” launches to better support machine learning industry

Terminus Group AI CITY Solutions Turning Future Vision into Reality

error: Content is protected !!