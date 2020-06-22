Company Profile for Blue Hexagon Inc.
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NGNDR–Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator of AI You Can Trust™ to stop cyber adversaries and malware at sub-second speed, before the infiltration. The company’s real-time deep learning platform delivers world’s highest detection efficacy for zero-day and known threats, and real-time orchestration and blocking controls, to protect enterprise network, cloud, and email. Blue Hexagon deep learning models do not require baselining and eliminate learning delays, sandboxes, and rules or signatures. Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. For more information, visit bluehexagon.ai and follow us @bluehexagonai
Company:
Blue Hexagon Inc.
Headquarters Address:
298 South Sunnyvale Ave #205
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Main Telephone:
408-649-7411
Website:
bluehexagon.ai
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
CMO: Gajraj Singh
Public Relations
Contact:
Gajraj Singh
Phone:
4087911275
Email: