Cooper Standard Announces Changes to Global Leadership Team

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) today announced the following changes to its Global Leadership Team, effective August 1:

Patrick R. Clark will replace Hans O. Helmrich as senior vice president and chief global manufacturing officer. Helmrich is leaving the Company to pursue another opportunity;

will replace Hans O. Helmrich as senior vice president and chief global manufacturing officer. Helmrich is leaving the Company to pursue another opportunity; Christopher E. Couch will continue to lead the global technology function, while also taking on responsibility for global product development, product strategy and program management; and

will continue to lead the global technology function, while also taking on responsibility for global product development, product strategy and program management; and D. William Pumphrey will continue to lead the global automotive business, while also taking on responsibility for corporate strategy and the Company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) improvement initiative.

“With Patrick, Chris and Bill in these crucial global roles, Cooper Standard is well positioned to drive our business and deliver for our stakeholders,” said Jeffrey S. Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “We’re proud of the strength and capabilities of our leadership team which enables us to shift these key functions to existing internal talent while maintaining world-class service to our customers.”

With more than 26 years of automotive industry experience, Clark will relocate to Europe in early 2021 to lead Cooper Standard’s global manufacturing operations toward world-class levels in support of the Company’s profitable growth targets. He will also serve as chair of the Company’s Global Manufacturing Council, which focuses on aligning the global manufacturing organization to implement best practices and improve overall efficiency and effectiveness worldwide.

With more than 21 years of global manufacturing, R&D and technology development experience, Couch will lead the Company’s global technology function in designing and developing customer-focused solutions, as well as developing product strategy for the Company’s automotive product lines to drive a distinct and sustainable competitive advantage. He also serves as chair of the Company’s Global Technology Council, which oversees development of technologies in all areas of the business, including materials science, product design, manufacturing process technology, analytics and artificial intelligence.

With more than 36 years of experience in commercial and operations activities, Pumphrey will continue overseeing Cooper Standard’s automotive business to ensure close alignment with the rapid changing needs of its global customers. Pumphrey will also take on responsibility for corporate strategy and lead the cross-functional initiative to improve ROIC results.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 28,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

