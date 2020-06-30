CoreSite Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will host its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will issue its financial results prior to market open on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international).

A replay will be available until August 6, 2020, and can be accessed after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13705744.

The earnings conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the “Investors” link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Contacts

CoreSite Contact
Kate Ruppe

Investor Relations

303-222-7369

InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com

More Stories

Lucky Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Units

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Financial Results for The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Provides Conference Call Information

NetCents Technology Engages Investment Bank

Blockpass Identity Lab Publishes Leading-Edge Research Papers in Blockchain & AI Tech for Healthcare, Human Resources & IoT Sectors

Captiva Verde Land Corp Announces Solargram Farms Corporation Receives Health Canada Standard Cultivation Cannabis License for Renauds Mills, New Brunswick

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) on Behalf of Investors

You may have missed

Lucky Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Units

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Financial Results for The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Provides Conference Call Information

NetCents Technology Engages Investment Bank

Blockpass Identity Lab Publishes Leading-Edge Research Papers in Blockchain & AI Tech for Healthcare, Human Resources & IoT Sectors

Captiva Verde Land Corp Announces Solargram Farms Corporation Receives Health Canada Standard Cultivation Cannabis License for Renauds Mills, New Brunswick

error: Content is protected !!