Cox Communications Selects EDF Renewables North America for Onsite Solar and Battery Energy Storage

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDF Renewables North America was chosen by Cox Communications to provide solar photovoltaics and battery energy storage services in support of Cox’s long-term financial and sustainability goals. EDF Renewables will design and build an integrated 360 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic and 560 kW / 1,360 kilowatt hour (kWh) onsite behind-the-meter battery storage solution at the primary Cox Communications’ corporate office in San Diego, located at 5159 Federal Blvd.





The carport and roof-top solar installation combined are projected to offset over 374 tons of carbon each year, contributing to the more than 567,000 tons of CO 2 offset by Cox Enterprises since 2007 as a part of the Cox Conserves program.

“Sustainability, and driving positive environmental change, are core to the way Cox does business. We’re excited our largest California facility is spearheading the use of solar power and battery storage to reduce our carbon footprint in the region,” said Sam Attisha Senior Vice President and Region Manager for Cox Communications in California. “This solar project will generate almost 20% of the building energy usage and moves us closer to Cox Enterprise’s goal of sending zero waste to landfills by 2024 and to being carbon and water neutral by 2044.”

Solar reduces utility costs by reducing energy consumption while the battery storage shifts the solar generation into the evening on-peak period of expensive power. The storage system will also be used to mitigate spikes in usage thereby lowering utility demand charges.

Raphael Declercq, Executive Vice President, Distributed Solutions & Strategy at EDF Renewables commented, “EDF Renewables is proud to work with Cox on this multi-technology project demonstrating how a holistic solution provides the facility the most control of their operating energy costs. And further providing benefits to the employees and supporting the Cox’s sustainability initiatives.” This project contributes to EDFR’s growing portfolio of integrated energy systems in San Diego and could also provide Virtual Power Plant (VPP) grid services to support San Diego’s Community Choice Aggregation.

The integrated solar and battery energy storage system will be operated by EDF Store and Forecast Energy Management System (EMS). The software platform has been deployed on over 129 MWhs of integrated renewable and energy storage systems globally and is controlling a portfolio of systems throughout the San Diego region.

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com

The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for load serving entities, commercial and industrial customers. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicles charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com/distributed-solutions.

About Cox Communications

Cox is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox. For more information visit: http://cox.com/

