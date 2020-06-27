Daniel Stephenson Creating Legacy with Straight Forward Music

Straight Forward Music Group is setting a new standard of excellence in today’s music scene. At the helm of the highly successful entertainment company is Daniel Stephenson, whose dedication and genius is putting Straight Forward on the map and even in history books.

Straight Forward publishing takes charge of creative and global publishing services for some of the biggest music names in the industry today, Straight Forward Music manages the talent, and Straight Forward Recordings offers A&R consultancy, music distribution, and marketing. The heart and soul of the collective is Straight Forward Giving Foundation, Daniel Stephenson’s non-profit initiative that partners with charities and creates fundraising efforts for the community. The foundation actively supports projects for the underprivileged. Some of those programs include Princes Trust, NHS Charities Together, Young Lives Matter, and Youth Music.

Behind the company’s success in music and the community is the vision and leadership of Dani. Stephenson started his journey as a music producer-writer, songwriting under the alias “Pyramids In Paris.” As founder and president of the music group, he’s responsible for scaling the organization and consistently creating impactful work that shapes the music industry and culture all across the globe. The talent manager has had a total of fifteen years of experience in the music world and is continually finding ways to use what influence he has gained to push musical boundaries and give back to those who need help most.

Dani has worked with artists such as Drake, Lucky Dancer, A$AP Ferg, Anne-Marie, Don Diablo, Celina Sharma, Ella Mai, Dave, J Hus, Big Sean, MANN, Diddy Dirty Money and many more. He was also behind the signing of Nana Rogues back in 2015. The English producer and songwriter went on to win multiple accolades. Some of the plaques he earned include two 2017 Brit Awards for best song and music video and a 2017 Rated shoutout for producer of the year.

Nana has also received nominations for two Grammy Awards and three MOBO Awards. Nana was also instrumental to Drake’s latest album, “More Life,” as the artist pitched in on two songs, “Skepta Interlude” and the record-breaking worldwide hit “Passionfruit.”, Nana also co-wrote on “Don’t Matter To Me” featuring Michael Jackson which was cut on Drake’s album “Scorpion”. Straight Forward’s other more notable projects include Big Sean’s “Finally Famous”, MANN’s” MANN’s World”, P Diddy’s Dirty Money “Last Train To Paris”, Drake’s “More Life” and “Scorpion,” J Hus “Big Conspiracy” and Dave’s “Psychodrama.”

Stephenson also worked with Mark Morrison & Fetty Wap in the development of Billboard Top #20 hit single “The Mack.” The song went on to become a global sensation as it topped multiple charts and gathered 300 million streams and 2 million sales worldwide.

Stephenson is also co-founder of the company Mugal Group with Vishal Patel. Dani says the ethos of Mugal Group is to discover and develop the next generation of global stars who come from an Indian or Asian heritage, whilst keeping cultural ethics in tact. The vision is to bridge the gap between Asia and the global markets whilst creating a new wave of fusion sounds to freshen the musical palette. Mugal’s roster consists of teen songstress Celina Sharma, internet superstar Lucky Dancer who has over 20 Million followers across platforms, and UK Top 20 multi-platinum producer COOLIE.

Dani is committed to serving only the best musical talent through Straight Forward, as well as remaining socially active and relevant. Recently, through Fast Forward Giving Foundation, Dani and the team have taken part in supporting families affected by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

And with all that Dani has accomplished, the young music entrepreneur has so much more to offer. His goal is to establish Straight Forward as a musical force for generations that leaves a legacy by producing more hits, launching more musical stars, and impacting more communities through charity.

