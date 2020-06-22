De La Fuente’s Dynasty Has Begun to Make a Difference Across the Nation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / This Father’s Day politics is the main course around the dinner table.

Father and son duo, Rick and Roque de la Fuente are getting ready for a fun-filled Father’s Day weekend, and they are doing it while campaigning.

“During this pandemic, we have come to appreciate what’s most important in life, and that’s family,” said the presidential candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente. “The time is now for leadership, not politics,” added Ricardo De La Fuente.

We don’t have leadership coming out to stand for the Latino community. We are being affected at higher rates during the pandemic, both financially and our health.

Ricardo has learned to campaign during this pandemic in new ways. “The days of door to door and face to face campaigning have been put on hold,” said Joseph Ramirez Senior consultant to the De La Fuente campaign. “Ricardo brings his experience from the business world to try and make a change in congress.”

The family dynasty has begun to make a difference across the nation. The family has donated PPE safety equipment to communities, churches, and election workers to ensure people stay safe during the COVID 19 Pandemic in California, Florida, and Texas.

About Ricardo de La Fuente

Ricardo De La Fuente is running for U.S. Congress. He won his election in Texas to become one of the youngest Latinos Democratic Nominees. For more information, please visit https://ricardoforcongress.com/.

About Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente has won the presidential nomination of The Reform Party and The Alliance Party for the 2020 election.

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Ricardo De La Fuente

213.810.1140

SOURCE: Rocky 2020

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594735/De-La-Fuentes-Dynasty-Has-Begun-to-Make-a-Difference-Across-the-Nation