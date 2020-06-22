Dialog Semiconductor Announces Completion of CFIUS Review for Acquisition of Adesto Technologies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), announces that, in connection with its pending acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto), the parties have been informed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) that CFIUS has completed its review of Dialog’s pending acquisition of Adesto and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the proposed transaction. Dialog expects the transaction to close on June 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Adesto has approximately 270 employees and an established portfolio of industrial solutions for smart building automation that fully complements Dialog’s Industrial automation products and strategy. Adesto’s solutions are sold across the industrial, consumer, medical, and communications markets.

ENDS

NOTES

Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall

SVP Corporate Development & Strategy

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520

mark.tyndall@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) powering Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog’s solutions are integral to some of today’s leading smartphones and facilitate increased performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, to enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog’s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what’s next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit its employees, community, other stakeholders and environment. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.42 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)

Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594729/Dialog-Semiconductor-Announces-Completion-of-CFIUS-Review-for-Acquisition-of-Adesto-Technologies