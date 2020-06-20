Elementia Names Jaime Rocha Font, Head of Cement Division, as New Chief Executive Officer

MEXICO CITY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:ELEMENT) (“the Company”, or “Elementia”) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jaime Rocha Font as the new Chief Executive Officer of Elementia effective September 2, 2020, replacing Fernando Ruiz Jacques, who will focus on new business and development opportunities.

Jaime Rocha is currently the CEO of Elementia’s Cement Division, including Cementos Fortaleza in Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as Giant Cement Holding in the US. He has 29 years of experience in the cement industry, and prior to Elementia he held a number of senior positions at Holcim. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Católica de Chile and an MBA and postgraduate studies from the IMD in Switzerland, the Free University of Brussels in Belgium and IPADE in Mexico.

Regarding this appointment, Francisco del Valle, Chairman of Elementia’s Board of Directors, stated: “I would like to thank Fernando Ruiz for his hard work and dedication throughout these years, and I wish him all the best in this new endeavor. Fernando was the driving force behind the creation and growth of Cementos Fortaleza and the listing of Elementia on the Mexican Stock Exchange, among other achievements.”

“We offer our full support to Jaime Rocha, who has played a key role in the success of our Cement Division; he will contribute his outstanding leadership to help consolidate the future of the Company,” added Francisco del Valle.

Jaime Rocha Font commented, “I am honored and grateful for this opportunity. Fernando Ruiz and the Elementia team have successfully developed business platforms in 8 countries and solid systems that will revolutionize construction.”

Jaime Rocha and Fernando Ruiz will work together to ensure a smooth transition process.

About Elementia

Elementia offers innovative construction solutions that redefine the concept of construction evolution. Our state-of-the-art rotomolding technology, Eureka®, helps safeguard the world’s most important resource: water; which runs through our Nacobre® pipe systems. With more than 65 years’ experience, our Nacobre® brand ensure that gas installations comply with the highest safety standards. Elementia has grown organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions, creating an integrated platform of more than 4,000 products. Through Cementos Fortaleza®, and the strategic acquisitions of Giant®, Keystone® and Dragon® cement, we provide the structure for the foundations, columns, floors and ceilings of houses, shopping malls, offices, hospitals, etc., both in Mexico and the U.S. Elementia has more than 6,000 employees and operates in nine countries through a wide-ranging distribution network. Innovative and versatile panels manufactured by Allura®, Plycem®, Eternit®, Duralit® and Fibraforte®, offer the advantages of fiber cement technology for decorative façades, simulated wood decking, traditional roof tiles and state-of-the-art ceilings. Elementia is the largest fiber cement producer in Latin America and second largest in the U.S.

