Ervin Cohen & Jessup Announces Launch of Insurance Coverage and Recovery Practice

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is pleased to announced that it has today launched its Insurance Coverage and Recovery Practice Group, which focuses on representing publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as individuals, in insurance coverage and recovery matters. ECJ’s Insurance Coverage and Recovery Practice attorneys help clients assess their existing insurance coverages and recover for losses that may be covered under the wide array of insurance policies.

“The formal establishment of the Firm’s Insurance Coverage and Recovery Practice is very timely. Today, more than ever, ECJ’s insurance attorneys play a critical role in assisting companies that navigating coverage and recovery efforts in connection with their insurance policies,” said ECJ Partner Peter S. Selvin, who has been named Chair of this new practice.

“We understand that our ability to help clients collect on their business interruption losses might mean the difference between surviving the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and closing permanently, forever impacting the lives of our clients and their employees. I am proud of the Firm’s efforts to protect our clients’ interests.”

Selvin is a seasoned lawyer with nearly 40 years of experience representing policyholders in connection with insurance coverage and recovery efforts principally in the Property and Casualty, Professional Liability, Directors of Officers, Commercial General Liability and Cyber-insurance areas. He represents clients in high-stakes civil disputes in a variety of commercial and business settings around the United States.

Led by Selvin, the Insurance Coverage and Recovery Practice will also include Litigation Partner Robert M. Waxman, Litigation Partner Geoffrey M. Gold, Litigation Partner Michael C. Lieb, Litigation and Environmental Law attorney Kimberly D. Lewis and Litigation attorney Siobhan C. Amin.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including, real estate, litigation, corporate, tax, land use, employment, bankruptcy, insurance, estate planning, finance, healthcare, intellectual property and technology law. For more information, visit our new website http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

