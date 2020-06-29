Eyecarrot Announces Change of Name to Binovi Technologies Corp and the Postponement of Annual Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V:EYC)(OTCQB:EYCCF)(2EYA:GR) a leader is neuro-vision performance technology, announces that its Board of Directors has approved a name change from Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. to Binovi Technologies Corp. In connection with the name change, the Company’s trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) will be changed to ‘VISN’. It is expected that the name change will be effected on or about June 30, 2020 and the Company’s common shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol upon market open on Thursday July 2, 2020, subject to final approval by TSXV. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change is 09076N109 (ISIN: CA09076N1096). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Postponement of Annual Financial Statements

The Company announces the postponement of filing its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (collectively the “Annual Statements”) for the year ended February 29, 2020 due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is relying on exemptive relief granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allows it to delay the filing of its Annual Statements required by sections 4.2 and 5.12(2) of National Instrument 51-102 due to be filed by June 29, 2020. In response to the coronavirus disease pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings.

Eyecarrot anticipates that its Annual Statements will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before August 12, 2020. Until such time as the Annual Statements are filed, the Company’s management and insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principals contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, there have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements filed on January 30, 2020, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company will be providing an update news release on the status of filing its February 29, 2020 audited financial statements and its May 30, 2020 first quarter unaudited financial statements by July 29, 2020.

AGORACOM Agreement

The Company announces that further to its news release dated April 28, 2020, it will make its first issuance of shares under its online marketing and awareness program with Agora Internet Relations Corp. (“AGORACOM”). Pursuant to this first tranche, the Company will issue 52,154 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.26. AGORACOM’s program includes a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum. The forum serves as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

The Eyecarrot HUB can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/EyecarrotInnovations.

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/.

About Binovi by Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. is a human performance technology company that has developed Binovi, a hardware and software-centered platform. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique big data insights in order to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of cognitive skills related to human performance. We are working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.

