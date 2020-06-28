Findit Features Members Restaurant.com, LB Processors and OTC Tip Reporter all with Claimed Names on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking content management platform provides online marketing services, that include social media marketing, SEO and Video production is featuring three members on Findit:

Restaurant.com (OTCQB:UBID), LB Processors and OTC Tip Reporter. Each of these members has at least one unique Findit.com® claimed name(s) on Findit. A claimed name on Findit is a unique URL that the member wants to be indexed under in Findit® search and crawled and indexed under in Google, Yahoo and Bing along with other search engines.

Findit is an open platform that anyone can join for free to improve their online presence. The improvement comes from posting content that is indexed in Findit search and other search engines. The content can also be shared to popular social networking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and other through the Sharethis® feature, this provides a way to reach more people through Findit with your posts.

One of Findit’s features that is offered is the Claim Your Name, where you can reserve a single or multiple URLs that you want on Findit.

Today’s featured members are below. We have included some of the names (URLS) they own on Findit.

LB Processors operates a state of the art, FDA registered facility in Chapmansboro, Tennessee. They offer a wide range of high-quality emu oils including: AEA certified ultra emu oil, AEA ultra clear emu oil, AEA grade A emu oil, and ultra-solid emu oil. At their facility they’re able to process and refine between 8,000-10,000 gallons of emu oil per year. Consumers and businesses that are looking to purchase emu oils in wholesale capacities can get in touch with LB Processors at 615-746-8485.

Here is one Findit URL that LB Processors owns on Findit.com- https://www.findit.com/emu-oil LB Processors is a client of Findit. Findit provides a monthly campaign that includes content creation, SEO, Video production, website management and social media marketing.

Our second featured member, Restaurant.com (OTCQB:UBID) offers deals from restaurants throughout the United States. Restaurants have the option of joining Restaurant.com and offering deals to consumers that are looking to have a wonderful dining experience while enjoying great savings. Restaurant.com is a client of Findit, Inc. Findit provides online marketing services to restaurant.com on a monthly basis. These services include content creation, SEO services, sharing of content to social networking sites.

Restaurant.com has claimed numerous URLs on Findit including:

Findit.com/best-italian-food-deals

Findit.com/best-american-food-deals

Findit.com/best-barbeque-food-deals

Findit.com/best-seafood-deals

Findit.com/best-mexican-food-deals

Our third featured member, OTC Tip Reporter provides Investor Relation services to public traded companies in the United States and Canada. Findit, Inc. recently hired OTC Tip Reporter to provide services to Findit, Inc.. OTC Tip Reporter has also begin coverage of Mydecine Innovations (OTC PINK:MYCOF). In addition to Mydecine Innovations and Findit, Inc. OTC Tip Reporter has provided coverage to Co-Diagnostic Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX). OTC Tip Reporter provides updates on companies it is engaged by through Daily Newsletter updates. OTC Tip Reporter is now utilizing Findit.com to reach a wider audience for the services OTC Tip Reporter provides to their customers while using Findit to also highlight the companies through their Findit site from Right Now status.

Findit site: Findit.com/otc-tip-reporter.

Findit offers a variety of services to help improve overall exposure online both in search and throughout social media.

Services include but not limited to; social media management, video production, SEO, website design and development, social sharing and more Findit helps elevate your web presence through as many venues as possible to reach the audiences looking for you.

Clark St. Amant of Findit, Inc. stated, “We really enjoy working with new clients and our long-term clients to bring awareness to their business, products and services. It is rewarding to see their online presence improve in search results and more engagement in social posts. When this occurs it helps their overall business.”

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

