Florida Plumbers Encourages Florida Residents To Prepare For Hurricane Season

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / South Florida based Rapid-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Services recently issued a public advisory reminding the residents of the greater Florida area to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. Learn more here: https://www.rapidrooter.com.

Nishan Hussain, a company spokesperson, observes that, “Hurricanes can cause serious destruction to our homes and livelihood. Unfortunately, they are out of our control, and we can’t really do anything to avoid the devastating effects caused by hurricanes. However, the best we can do for now is carefully plan ahead before they even hit us.”

Hussain states that one of the most important things to do as the hurricane season approaches is to create a detailed emergency and escape plan. “All members of your family should know what to do or where to go when a hurricane strikes. Some important things to discuss with your family include how to communicate with each other during the storm, where to go in case communication lines are lost, and what to do in case flooding occurs,” he says.

Another smart thing to do before the hurricane season is to stock up on essentials. Hussain emphasizes that, when a hurricane strikes, people are bound to stay at home since it is unsafe to go out. As such, it is important to make sure to have enough supplies of food, medicine, and other necessities that will last for the entire duration of the hurricane. Similarly, having a checklist of things that need to be stocked-up can be helpful and can make keeping track of emergency stocks easier. Since strong hurricanes can cause power outages, homeowners are advised to stock up ready-to-eat meals, such as canned goods and snacks, so that their family can still eat even if there is no electricity or gas in the household. At this stage, it is also important to take note of any dietary restrictions that a family member may have when buying food to stock.

In addition to stocking up on food and medicine, Hussain recommends preparing other important items, such as a flashlight or an alternate light source, a power bank, some clothes, money, and significant documents such as passports and identification cards. Local homeowners should take the additional measure of obtaining a battery-operated radio and extra batteries so that they can stay up to date with the news and official announcements even if their electricity goes out.

Rapid Rooter strongly suggests that all commercial facilities have their storm systems and drains properly cleaned in preparation for heavy rains which will impact the property during a hurricane. It is vitally important to clean storm draining systems of any debris that could prevent the drain system from operating which will cause flooding during such heavy rain.

As noted on the company’s website, Rapid-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service has been providing professional plumbing and drainage services to residents and businesses in Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties for almost 30 years. In this period, the company has become known for providing quality service and excellent customer support as they strive to provide the best plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer, and septic services in South Florida. The company notably provides emergency services within 30 minutes, and they give their customers the benefit of fair, up-front pricing.

The glowing reviews that the company has received from many satisfied customers are a testament to their excellent customer service. In a 5-Star review on Yelp, William R. says, “I have to say that hiring the specialist at Rapid-Rooter was the best decision I made when it came to my plumbing issues. The techs they sent out were consummate professionals. They diagnosed the problem and had my problem taken care of quickly. I highly recommend anybody who had plumbing problems to hire them. They are on time, quick, clean, and in and out before you know. Thank you Rapid-Rooter for taking care of me.”

As noted on the company’s website, Rapid-Rooter remains open and fully staffed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is operating normally and continues to schedule service appointments for both homeowners and businesses. “Rest-assured, Rapid-Rooter is taking all the right steps to help our employees and customers stay safe and healthy and is following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines designed to stop the spread of the virus,” says Hussain. “If you are unable to visit us at our office, you may still call our hotline or send us an email to enquire about our services.”

Those interested may find more information on the company’s website. Customers are welcome to reach out to Nishan Hussain in order to follow up on any inquiries as well, and social media users may find the company on their preferred platforms.

