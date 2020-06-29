Fujitsu Global Survey Demonstrates How Digital Transformation Provides Value to Society

TOKYO, Jun 29, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today released its Fujitsu Future Insights Global Digital Transformation Survey Report 2020, highlighting the results of a survey of 900 CxOs and decision-makers at large and mid-sized companies spread across different industries in 9 countries(1). The fourth iteration of this survey examines business leaders’ perceptions around the success factors for digital transformation (DX) and how it can provide value to society. Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. With the findings of this survey, Fujitsu will help organizations accelerate their DX initiatives and deliver even greater value to society.

Background

While industrial and technological progress continues to benefit business and society, it has also created significant social challenges including environmental issues and cyberattacks. In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened many lives and livelihoods, causing fundamental disruption to the global economy. In light of this and other urgent environmental and social issues, people now increasingly expect organizations to contribute to solving social issues. In the context of this growing awareness of social issues, the Fujitsu survey sought to understand how business leaders around the world now perceive the challenges of DX and providing value to society.

Summary of survey findings

1. Perception of providing value to society

92% of respondents agree they must provide value to society to make their business more sustainable. The reasons include increasing product and brand value, and appealing to younger generations, who are highly conscious about social issues and whose opinions and activities are impacting policies and business. Additionally, around 80% of respondents agree that delivering value to multiple stakeholders such as customers, employees, partners and local communities, as well as shareholders, is important. The results demonstrate that the pursuit of profit alone is not enough to achieve sustainability. Organizations must provide value for multiple stakeholders.

2. Challenges and success factors in providing value to society

35% of respondents had found it difficult to develop practical projects that provide value to society through business. 34% said it was difficult to identify a clear return on investment. Meanwhile, respondents indicated that aligning their strategy with delivering social value and changing their employees’ mindset are two key success factors for providing value to society.

3. DX and providing value to society

89% of respondents who have delivered results from DX initiatives said these efforts have allowed them to successfully provide value to society, demonstrating a positive contribution to both business and to society as a whole. The social value they have delivered through DX initiatives includes increased personal safety, improved well-being, contributing to smart and sustainable cities and addressing climate change.

Moreover, organizations that deliver successful results from their DX initiatives are able to provide more value to society. Fujitsu is committed to making the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. The findings of this survey will help Fujitsu to continue to serve as a trusted DX partner, simultaneously helping customers to succeed in business and to provide value to society.

Survey overview

Period: February 2020

Respondents: 900 CxOs and decision-makers at large and mid-sized companies spread across 9 countries worldwide

Methodology: Anonymous online survey

Please download the full report “Global Digital Transformation Survey Report 2020” at the following link: https://www.fujitsu.com/global/vision/insights/survey4/

Fujitsu also annually publishes its Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision, which sets out ways in which business and society can be innovated with technology. Fujitsu Future Insights, which includes this survey report and whitepapers detailing the state of digital transformation and future trends across industries, analyses the challenges influencing transformation initiatives, including the impact of technology, and offers suggestions for future scenarios and strategies.

(1) Across 9 countries Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, UK, US

