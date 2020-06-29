Halberd Method for Treating and Curing the COVID-19 Infection Explained

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) today unveils the first of three (3) COVID -19 (Coronavirus) patent pending treatment methods – the first titled, “Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection” – filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 16, 2020. Halberd holds exclusive worldwide license to this technology.

The method applicable to any disease entails the extracorporeal (outside the body) treatment of a patient’s blood or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) consisting of a three-step process:

Removal of the bodily fluid from the patient; Introduction of one or more antibody-antigen complexing agents to bind with the target disease antigen(s) (i.e., coronavirus associated antigen(s)) and removal of the antibody-antigen complex by any number of available methods (mechanical, chemical, or molecular filtering; dialysis; molecular adsorbent recirculating system (MARS); plasmapheresis, etc.) alone, or in combination; Return of the cleansed bodily fluid to the patient.

This process is intended to be performed during a continuous flow process, similar to normal dialysis. By treating the blood or CSF outside of the patient’s body, and using complexing agents which combine only with antigens associated with the targeted disease, negative side-effects and reactions are greatly reduced or eliminated.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, inventor of this treatment process, stated, “By treating the bodily fluid outside of the body, we should be able to monitor the appropriate dosing levels of the complexing agent(s) to adjust to the intensity of the disease on a patient-by-patient basis. The goal is to remove all, or at least a sufficient quantity, of the coronavirus antigen load from the body to allow the patient to recover quickly. Once afflicted,” Dr. Felder continued, “for many patients, we believe that this may be the only solution. In many cases, for those severely infected, it may too late for a vaccine.”

Mr. William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, “We see a tremendous potential in this technology, which we believe to be superior to any known process for treating Covid-19 and any subsequent mutations of the disease. We believe we can, together with our research partners, quickly develop the necessary binding (complexing) agents to respond to mutations and variations as they present themselves.”

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to several patent pending COVID-19 extracorporeal treatments:

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287 which cover the extracorporeal treatment of diseases.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives –

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595524/Halberd-Method-for-Treating-and-Curing-the-COVID-19-Infection-Explained