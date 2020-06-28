HKTDC Summer Virtual Expo goes live on Monday

HONG KONG, Jun 28, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Although there are signs that the COVID-19 outbreak is stabilising in some parts of the world, the demand for online sourcing continues to grow as physical trade fairs are still unable to be staged. To help companies rise to the challenge, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is organising hktdc.com Sourcing Summer Virtual Expo from 29 June to 24 July, providing an effective way for more than 22,000 suppliers to connect with some 500,000 global buyers.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is organising Summer Virtual Expo from 29 June to 24 July 2020, helping Hong Kong businesses to tap new opportunities with leading buyers from around the world. See https://info.hktdc.com/sourcing/virtualexpo. Hong Kong company Matrix Promotion Ltd launched anti-pandemic corporate gift sets during the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 2.7 million hand sanitisers sold. Using business matching services offered during Spring Virtual Expo, Matrix received orders from a buyer in the United States for a total of 120,000 surgical masks and 1,000 thermometers. Summer Sourcing Weeks | Go Online will feature a wide range of products including lighting, electronics, ICT, medical and healthcare items, houseware, home textiles and furnishings, fashion, gifts and premiums, printing and packaging and more, enabling companies to continue to explore cross-industry business opportunities. See https://ssw.hktdc.com.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: “Our Spring Virtual Expo in April was successful in helping local businesses win new orders in the face of significant challenges. We hope the Summer Virtual Expo can maintain the momentum and help our suppliers connect with 500,000 buyers from around the world, while buyers will get the opportunity to replenish stocks to meet expected consumer demand in the second half of the year.”

Mobilising HKTDC’s global network

The HKTDC’s 50 offices around the world are helping to promote the Summer Virtual Expo by encouraging participation from influential global buyers, particularly those that work with mega chain stores and e-tailers and have previously sourced at trade fairs in Hong Kong. During the fair period, these offices will offer professional support such as handling in-depth business matching requests and arranging virtual meetings.

Mr Chau added that the hktdc.com Sourcing platform has won multiple international awards for its effectiveness in bringing suppliers and buyers together. The site currently features around 130,000 quality suppliers and two million international buyers, with over 24 million business connections made every year. “Buyers are more confident to source products from suppliers when the relevant information can be verified by third-party organisations,” he said.

Addressing buyers’ sourcing needs

Key products to be featured in the Summer Virtual Expo include consumer electronics, gifts, kitchenware, medical supplies, outdoor activity equipment, garments and clothing accessories, and much more. To further enhance the effectiveness of the business matching process and meet different sourcing needs, the HKTDC will send personalised product recommendations to global buyers through different channels such as social media, online advertising and email, encouraging them to view more products and make enquiries.

Weekly product themes include Tech & Innovations, Home Sweet Home, Lifestyle, and Smart Health. “Buyers can make enquiries and connect with suppliers in just one click, helping them to seal deals more quickly,” Mr Chau said.

Summer Sourcing Weeks | Go ONLINE

As part of its anti-pandemic measures, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced on 2 June that the compulsory 14-day quarantine for persons arriving in Hong Kong from overseas will be extended until 18 September. This development means that overseas exhibitors and buyers would have great difficulty joining Summer Sourcing Week in July. Following discussions with industry representatives, the HKTDC has decided to migrate the physical exhibition to a virtual platform, Summer Sourcing Weeks | Go ONLINE, to enable companies to continue exploring business opportunities. Summer Sourcing | Weeks GO ONLINE features a wide range of products including lighting, electronics, information and communications technology (ICT), medical and healthcare items, houseware, home textiles and furnishings, fashion, gifts and premiums, as well as printing and packaging.

Summer Sourcing Weeks | Go ONLINE is supported by a brand-new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled business matching platform, Click2Match. Allowing tailor-made virtual meetings, meeting planners, live chats, instant video conferencing and online expert talks, this self-service platform offers buyers and suppliers a hustle-free online sourcing, marketing and networking experience.

