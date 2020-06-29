Innovative Medicines Canada Responds To Federal Court Decision Regarding PMPRB Regulatory Changes

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada released the following statement today in response to the Federal Court of Canada’s decision on its judicial review application regarding the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations:

“We have just received the Federal Court’s decision and are reviewing it with our members and with counsel to assess its impact.

“We remain deeply concerned about the negative impact the amended Patented Medicines Regulations will have on Canadians’ access to affordable, innovative medicines, and on the country’s ability to attract investment to our life-sciences sector.

“The innovative medicines industry has demonstrated its vital role in the health and well-being of Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis, and we must foster a regulatory environment that encourages it to grow and thrive.

“We will closely review the decision with our members to assess its impact on patients and on investment, and determine any next steps.”

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Learn more about how our member companies are contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada’s innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members’ commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

