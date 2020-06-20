Int. Montoro Resources Arranges $161,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (the “Company”). The Company proposes to proceed with a non brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of up to $161,000 with 4.6 million units to be issued at $0.035. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for two years from closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing for exploration expenses, outstanding payables, including a portion of management fees payable, and working capital.

While the Company intends to spend the net proceeds from the Financing as stated above, there may be circumstances where, for sound business reasons, funds may be reallocated at the discretion of the Board.

Directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. The Company also confirms there is no material fact or material change related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed.

The closing of the Private Placement Financing, including the issuance of the securities are subject to Exchange approval.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Int. Montoro Resources Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is holds extensive property positions in:

Red Lake, Ontario ( Camping Lake – Au potential acquisition)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors – Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE’s)

Quebec (Duhamel – Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium potential)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements prospect)

Uranium City, Saskatchewan (Crackingstone -50% Interest in Uranium discovery)

