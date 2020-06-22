Jeff Cooley Recently Donates $1,000 to Monroe YMCA

CEO of MLMC, Jeff Cooley continues to help his local community by providing support in the form of financial aid.

MONROE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / This past month, Ohio-based business owner Jeff Cooley graciously donated $1,000 to the Monroe YMCA. Having graduated from Central Michigan University, the state holds special significance for Cooley. As part of the Detroit-Ann Arbor-Flint combined statistical area, the Monroe YMCA has continued serving its community and providing much-needed support in these unequivocally tough times. In keeping with the 176-year history of the YMCA and its efforts to foster overall health, the Monroe YMCA’s key tenets are the promotion of healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility.

Cooley’s donation will help the Monroe YMCA to continue sustaining the municipality through socially distanced and sanctioned activities, as well as essential services such as childcare. Additionally, funds received by the Monroe YMCA will work to fund their current collaboration with the Farmers to Families Food Box Coalition – a program that supplies boxes of produce to children and families in need.

If you are in a position to donate to the Monroe YMCA, your contribution will also help provide relief for the nation’s most vulnerable. To give back, click the donate button on the Monroe YMCA’s webpage: http://www.ymcaofmonroe.org/.

About Jeff Cooley

Jeff Cooley is a professional advisor and investor with more than thirty years of business experience. He began his entrepreneurial career in the marketing department of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, located in Monroe, Michigan. After a few years, Cooley’s transition to the Calphalon cookware company, saw him rise the ranks to President & CEO. After Calphalon was acquired by Rubbermaid, Cooley was swiftly promoted to Global President.

Cooley is now self-employed as the CEO & Founder of MLMC, which provides investors with much-needed guidance and pathways towards success. His work as an advisor has allowed Cooley to utilize his hard-earned business acumen and provide fledging businesses with tried and true strategic and financial preparedness.

