Metallic Minerals Expands Board of Directors and Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV:MMG)(OTC PINK:MMNGF) (“Metallic Minerals“, or the “Company“) is pleased to announce appointments to its board of directors and technical advisory board industry veterans recognized for their significant collective accomplishments in mine development and operations, processing expertise, and track record of discoveries in the Americas and internationally.

Peter Harris – Independent Director

Mr. Peter Harris is a mining engineer with over 40 years of global mining industry experience in project evaluation, development, mine construction and operations. Peter’s career is highlighted by prominent roles with Placer Dome (now Barrick Gold) as Senior Vice President of Project Development and President & CEO of Placer Dome South Africa. He also was part of the early formation of NovaGold Resources as Chief Operating Officer. Peter brings a deep understanding of what it takes to have a successful mining project having been involved in various stages of evaluation, development, construction and operation of over 20 mineral projects in his career in North and South America, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. His experience ranges from high-grade underground operations to large scale open pit deposits of base & precious metals. He has a strong track record of leading corporate development teams in strategic acquisitions, financing as well as structuring of engineering initiatives to optimize costs and identify opportunities. A mine engineering graduate of the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne with executive and board of director experience in mining and related industries, Peter also led the design and introduction of World Bank recognized employee programs for affected mine-workers related to major mine re-structuring and AIDS programs.

Doug Warkentin – Independent Director

Mr. Doug Warkentin (B.Sc., P. Eng) is a metallurgist and process engineer with over 30 years of applied mine processing expertise. Doug graduated from UBC with a degree in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering and has been a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of BC since 1992. Doug is an industry innovator and entrepreneur and author of numerous technical papers and co-inventor of multiple patented process technologies. He has worked both in plant operations and contract research and has been a principal in companies providing process development services and environmental technologies to the mining industry. Areas of expertise include base and precious metal flotation, precious metal hydrometallurgy, resource recovery and treatment of mine wastes. He is currently Senior Metallurgist for Kemetco Research Inc. in Vancouver, BC.

Curt Freeman – Senior Technical Advisor

Mr. Curt Freeman is a Certified Professional Geologist with over 40 years of experience and is recognized as one of the leading explorationists in Alaska and the Yukon. Through his company Avalon Development, Curt includes as clients numerous major mining companies, as well as some of the most successful explorer/developers in the region. He and his team of professionals have been credited with a number of gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group, and rare metal discoveries in Alaska and other parts of the world. Curt has also founded and led a number of public and private exploration companies. He is a fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists. Curt also serves on the Geologic Mapping Advisory Board for the State of Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geology and a Master’s Degree in Economic Geology.

Metallic Minerals Chairman and CEO commented: “We are very pleased to announce these additions to the board of directors and our technical advisory board at this time of rapid development of the Company. The extensive and complementary industry experience in mine development, mineral processing and regional exploration that these three individuals bring to the Company builds on the already strong backgrounds of the existing directors and advisory board. We look forward to working with Peter, Doug and Curt going forward and look forward to providing updates on our exciting silver and gold focused projects in the weeks ahead with the launch of exploration activities.”

The Company further announces it has granted 750,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable for up to five years, expiring on June 22, 2025, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.425 per share.

Canadian Mining Symposium

Metallic Minerals is also pleased to announce that the Company recently participated in the Northern Miners’ Canadian Mining Symposium, along with some of the most prominent names in the mining industry. The Company presentation, followed by a Q & A, is available by clicking here.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth stage exploration company, focused on the acquisition & development of high-grade silver and gold in under-explored districts of mining-friendly jurisdictions proven to produce top-tier assets. Our objective is to create value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration. The Company’s core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada’s Yukon Territory, with over 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources, and excellent existing infrastructure, including grid power, highway & road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success, including large scale development, permitting and project financing.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry’s highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon’s high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon’s Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry’s leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

