Mollywood (Macao-Hollywood) Listed: China Will Build an “Eastern Hollywood”

LANGFANG, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$chinaentertainment #Mollywood–Yesterday, the “China Mollywood” project, co-sponsored by hundreds of artists from Chinese film and television entertainment industry, was officially released and launched at Xianghe Guohua Film and Television Base in China. On the same day, the first shooting base of the “China Mollywood” project was completed and listed at Guohua Film and Television Base. China, the world’s second-largest film market, will target Hollywood in the United States to comprehensively strengthen the international competitiveness of Chinese film market, and initiate a new film model with Chinese characteristics.

According to the organizer, this new film and television landmark, headquartered in Macao and critically acclaimed as “Eastern Hollywood,” is jointly sponsored by more than 100 renowned Chinese entertainment industry giants including Wang Haige, Jackie Chan, Yu Dong, Gong Yu, Sammo Hung, Wen Jun, Liu Jiang, Chen Baoguo, Gaowa Siqin, Gong Hanlin. Moreover, Mollywood will be built into another cultural industry cluster with the output value of hundreds of billions of dollars in the future for the diversified development of Macao, China.

Based on the film industry, music industry, e-commerce and smart technologies, the project will build a comprehensive ecosystem as a “platform+content+data+community” model, and create a “global technology and film culture center in the new era of intelligence.” Succeeding Hollywood and Bollywood, it will be another world film, music, fashion production and communication hub. Meanwhile, it will also become an experimental base for the combination of technology and film and television.

Wang Haige, the World Peace Culture Ambassador and the Chairman of Mollywood Group, introduced that the Mollywood covers various fields such as film and television production and distribution, the music industry, big data centers, artificial intelligence, entertainment marketing and advertising, e-commerce, creative exhibitions, fashion entertainment, KOL bases, talents training and involves many industrial chains. The company is registered in Hengqin, Zhuhai, China, and its international headquarter is in Macao, China, in order to give full play to the resource advantages of the two places for both the domestic market and the international market. He said that Mollywood will launch a series of preferential policies to welcome technology companies, film and television institutions, celebrities, directors, and investors worldwide, including Hollywood in the United States, to work and live in Mollywood.

The famous Chinese director Chen Kaige said, “Mollywood will speed up building itself as a base for communication and cooperation with the mainstream of Chinese culture and the coexistence of multiple cultures and will play a more active role in promoting cultural exchanges between the East and the West and mutual learning between civilizations.”

On the same day, the first filming base of the “China Mollywood” project was contracted and listed at Guohua Film and Television Base. Mollywood insists on light-asset operation and actively promotes the coordinated cooperation and joint development of China’s film and television production services. In addition, Mollywood will establish a “film and television base cooperation certification” mechanism worldwide to form a standardized service system for the connection and integration of film and television production, consultation and coordination services.

