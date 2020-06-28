More Than 650 Institutions Around the World Compete to Design “Lishui Residence Map”

LISHUI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2020 / “We invite architects and planners from all over the world to help us map the landscape of Lishui and design a new era landscape city where we can live.” On the morning of June 23, at the launch of “2020 Lishui New Era Landscape City · Lishui Shanju Map Urban Design International Competition”, Lishui invite designers from all over the world to design the urban development blueprint for Lishui.

The competition has issued a formal announcement on May 20th, based on the good ecological environment of Lishui, it invited the world’s outstanding designers, based on the mother river of Oujiang, to integrate landscape culture into urban development for Lishui, and to explore a set of landscape urban development models represented by the Oujiang in the new era.

By June 15, the official website of the competition has received registration and information downloads from more than 650 companies and individuals, including 90 famous overseas architectural firms, 36 famous domestic design institutes and 126 famous domestic architectural firms. According to statistics, the competition attracted design firms and architects from 25 countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany, France and Japan. In addition, there are also teachers and students from Harvard University, Oxford University, Tsinghua University, University of Hong Kong and other famous architecture planning universities in China and abroad.

The design project is located on both sides of the Oujiang in Liandu District, Lishui City. It is the core leading function for the city’s tourism development. The project covers 152 square kilometers and 38 kilometers along the Oujiang. The designer is required to string beads into a chain of superior resources and innovative elements on both sides of the Oujiang, bring Gucheng Island, Zhonganwei, Da-Xiao-Baiyan, Sidu and other cities to be developed and constructed into the design scope, so as to create a new era landscape city that is suitable for living, industry, tourism, and production and life ecology.

Lishui will award 8.8 million yuan to the outstanding designers, among which the first, second and third prizes will be awarded 3 million yuan, 1.5 million yuan and 800,000 yuan respectively. Institutes that submit qualified documents but fail to get a spot in the top 3 will also receive design compensation of 500,000 yuan respectively.

In the end, Lishui will select the best and most suitable scheme according to the results of the competition, formulate and introduce relevant investment policies on the basis of soliciting good suggestions from the public, attract the implementation of high-quality investment projects, and create the most perfect Lishui residence map in the mind of the public.

