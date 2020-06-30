NetCents Technology Engages Investment Bank

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2020) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency payments technologies company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”).

The Company has engaged Boustead to help screen and negotiate potential strategic acquisitions for NetCents as well as identify institutional investment for the Company.

“Boustead Securities has an impressive track record for raising institutional capital for middle market companies,” stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. “What really attracted me to their platform was their dedication to and deep knowledge of the cryptocurrency landscape, an added benefit is obviously their significant relationships in the Asian markets which may help us increase our investor base and give us increasing exposure to the vibrant Asian Crypto Market.”

Boustead’s team will be tasked with identifying potential revenue streams and technologies that may be combined with the NetCents platform. “NetCents is in the process of developing solutions that allow merchants to seamlessly accept all digital assets, in their native format. We believe this will increase global consumption of digital assets and would be valuable to all the stakeholders, manufacturers, merchants, and customers. Boustead Securities seeks to assist NetCents with global strategic acquisitions to further strengthen their service offering portfolio, in addition to capital raising to finance their growth initiatives,” stated Eli Jawad Ansari, Head of Blockchain and Digital Assets Investment Banking at Boustead.

Boustead will also use its network to introduce potential institutional investors and business partners. “We are lucky to have a passionate following of individual investors, but as we mature as a company – it is time to broaden the scope of our investor base to institutions that may see the Company’s offering as one way to add a cryptocurrency exposure to their portfolio,” concluded Mr. Moore.

The Company looks forward to updating investors on the outcomes of the future collaboration with Boustead’s excellent team.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, a transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, aims to equip forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

About Boustead Securities, LLC:

Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”) is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead’s core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead’s team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution.

