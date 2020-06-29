Neutra Clarifies News

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) wants to address the earnings calls that were supposedly scheduled today June 29, 2020 and last week.

“We have not ever scheduled earnings calls,” said President Sydney Jim. “It’s just not the right time to do so, we have plenty of positive news updates with the direction of where we are going.”

Neutra’s press this morning, Jim stated that the company has not issued any new shares since May 27, 2020. Neutra has not increased its debt since Nov. 4, 2019, which is impressive for a start-up company. Finally, Neutra is working to gets its Q1 filed within the next two weeks. It released its annual report last week.

Thanks to its newly opened facility, VIVIS can now produce compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). It’s able to extract more than 30,000 lbs per month of hemp biomass and remediate over 200 liters per month of distillate The company is also able to make a wider range of end-user

CBD products than before, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc. At this time, Neutra’s wholly owned subsidiary VIVIS Corp does not cultivate its own hemp, they produce CBD distillate and isolate and manufacture end user products.

For inquiries about VIVIS products, White labeling, private labeling or joint ventures, please email info@viviscorp.com.

While the company can’t provide tours due to the proprietary manufacturing methods it employs, VIVIS has added several informative videos about hemp-based CBD extraction to its website. VIVIS filmed them at the new site.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Corp. (OTCBB:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that’s bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

CONTACT:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

Info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

