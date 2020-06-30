NeutriSci Significantly Increasing Manufacturing Output Capacity To Meet Anticipated Demand From Japanese Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. (“NeutriSci” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRA:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is very pleased to provide a further update regarding its entry into the promising Japanese CBD market.

Last week, NeutriSci with its partner for the Japanese market solidified the terms of a definitive agreement which will be completed within the next 10 days. Volume expectations from this advance meeting indicate an increased order amount to double the size that was previously projected. The initial sample order of NeutriSci’s new broad-spectrum hemp product line of quick melting CBD tabs is on track to be completed and shipped to Japan on July 17th.

The Japanese Health Ministry approval process is also in the final stages with approval expected to be granted in the coming two weeks. NeutriSci’s contract manufacturing partner is increasing production capacity to accommodate increased initial order expectations. The first large order to Japan will consist of two product sizes: a 3-tablet stick and a 7-tablet stick.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, stated: “Due to the COVID-19 virus, we have had to place a lot of our processes and manufacturing on hold; now that things have started to open up and appropriate protocols are being put in place, we can finally begin to move forward with full speed. The manufacturing facility has completed the required health as well as safety guideline requirements and has begun operations. Discussions related to add-on products for distribution in Japan and for distribution in other countries are also underway with the same group.”

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci’s is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company’s natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

CEO

Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contact investors@neutrisci.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595687/NeutriSci-Significantly-Increasing-Manufacturing-Output-Capacity-To-Meet-Anticipated-Demand-From-Japanese-Market