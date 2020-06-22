NFL Retired Players Association’s Chief Medical Officer Joins Halberd Corporation to Lead COVID-19 Efforts Effective Immediately!

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Dr. Patricio F. Reyes to the position of Chief Technical Officer effective immediately. He will report to Halberd’s new Chairman, President and CEO, William A. Hartman and is currently the Chief Medical Officer of the NFL’s Retired Players Association (NFL RPA).

Dr. Reyes will head up Halberd Corporation’s efforts in the development of a treatment to eradicate Covid-19 and potential mutations of the coronavirus. On June 12, 2020 Dr. Reyes, presented a talk titled “The Neurological Complications of Covid-19” at an international virtual conference, “TBI Conference, Coronavirus and the Nervous System” and it was recently announced he had joined Halberd’s Scientific Advisory Board – previously announced in the Company’s June 9, 2020 press release.

Dr. Reyes, MD, FAAN, a board certified neurologist and neuropathologist, is Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Scientific & Medical Board of the Retired NFL Players Association.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation stated, “Dr. Reyes is an extremely talented and accomplished medical professional, with extensive domestic and international connections throughout the medical community. We are fortunate that he has agreed to join Halberd Corporation as its Chief Technical Officer.” Mr. Hartman continued, “We will alert the public to Dr. Reyes’ future presentations, particularly those related to COVID-19 and/or our efforts in eradicating it.”

AboutHalberd, Inc.

Halberd, Inc. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: “Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;” “Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;” and “Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus.” It also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

