Nuxeo Content Cloud Validated with Amazon S3 Object Lock for SEC Rule 17a-4(f)

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nuxeo, a cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP), today announced that Nuxeo Content Cloud , the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, has validated its compliance with the electronic records requirements of Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 17a-4(f) with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Object Lock .

SEC Rule 17a-4 is a regulation that has fundamentally changed compliance expectations around record keeping for the financial services industry. The main objective of the regulation is to ensure records cannot be altered, and that specific records management and retention requirements are met according to legal and audit guidelines.

Amazon S3 Object Lock enables enterprises to enforce retention policies as an added layer of data protection or for regulatory compliance for content and data stored in the cloud. Amazon S3 Object Lock has been assessed for SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Regulation 1.31 by Cohasset Associates, Inc. , an independent management consulting firm specializing in records management and information governance.

Cohasset Associates assessed the capabilities of the Nuxeo Platform in comparison to the seventeen requirements of SEC Rule 17a-4(f) for the recording, storage, and management of electronic records. The firm confirmed that, when configured properly, the Nuxeo Platform meets or supports the regulated entity in meeting the remainder of the seventeen electronic records requirements of SEC Rule 17a-4(f).

Designed with compliance and security in mind, Nuxeo Content Cloud also meets the electronic records requirements of FINRA Rule 4511(c) and the requirements of CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d).

“The financial services firms we work with entrust us with their most valuable assets – their highly confidential records and information,” said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo. “As a CSP that has achieved Amazon S3 Object Lock validation with SEC Rule 17a-4(f), we believe we’re in a unique position to serve the complex content services needs of SEC-regulated companies that manage and store content and data in the cloud.”

To learn more about the Nuxeo approach to security and how the company protects the content and data of its customers, click here.

About Nuxeo

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo makes it easy to build smart content applications that enhance customer experiences, improve decision making, and accelerate products to market. Its cloud-native, low-code platform has been deployed by large enterprises worldwide. Customers like Electronic Arts, TBWA, ABN AMRO, and CVS have used Nuxeo’s technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2000, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com.

