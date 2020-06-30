PayPro Global Bridges eCommerce and CRM with New Advanced Salesforce Connector for Slimware Utilities

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PayPro Global, the leading full-service eCommerce solutions provider, today announced the launch of its next-generation, highly-integrated Salesforce connector. Bridging eCommerce and CRM, the new tool is being implemented first by Slimware Utilities and creates a connected experience between online purchasing and customer relationship management.

With a real-time, single view of the customer within the Salesforce Platform, the Slimware Utilities sales team is now able to create connected experiences with customers across all touchpoints. Relationship management begins with data, so having sales order data populated instantly into Salesforce CRM empowers Slimware’s sales team to not only begin strengthening bonds with new customers, but to also maximize each opportunity as it arrives.

“A key component to our revenue model includes using our Salesforce CRM to better understand our clients and their purchasing history so that we can better serve them long term,” said Tae Kim, GM at Slimware Utilities. “PayPro Global ‘s highly-customized Salesforce connector enables us to embed real-time purchasing information from our website into Salesforce—and to in turn use that data to maximize our revenue, continue to develop and further scale our business.”

“Through our public APIs, PayPro Global’s new connector is able to integrate ecommerce and Salesforce CRM in a powerful and dynamic way by connecting online purchasing data with customer relationship management,” said Hugh Minson, Director, Platform Product Marketing, Salesforce. “Implementations like this leverage the full power of the Salesforce Platform, ensuring incredible companies, such as Slimware Utilities, are benefitting from a 360-degree view of their customer.”

“We are excited to debut our new Salesforce connector to our clients and couldn’t be happier to have Slimware Utilities as our launch partner for the new functionality,” commented Jason Foodman, PayPro Global CEO. “Understanding and creating an immediate relationship with your customers is more important today than ever before. By tightly connecting the PayPro Global purchase information with the Salesforce Platform, our clients can begin that relationship immediately, and with all of the necessary information at their fingertips.”

The new PayPro Global Salesforce Connector is available immediately to all PayPro Global Clients.

About Slimware Utilities:

Founded in 2010, Slimware Utilities, a leader in PC optimization solutions, has been revolutionizing how users and businesses around the world clean, update and optimize their computers. By bringing forward an award-winning innovative and personalized suite of applications, Slimware Utilities aims not only to make computer optimization a simple and intuitive process, but also to provide users with a significantly enhanced PC performance. Slimware Utilities is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).To find out more about Slimware Utilities, please visit https://slimware.com/.

About Salesforce:

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About PayPro Global:

Since 2006, PayPro Global has been actively and successfully providing software, SaaS and digital goods companies with premium eCommerce solutions to better facilitate their global market expansions. By means of highly efficient in-house tools, PayPro Global brings forward innovative capabilities which give customers the freedom to focus on the most essential aspects of their business—all while offering a significant competitive edge. To find out more about PayPro Global, please visit https://payproglobal.com/.

SOURCE PayPro Global