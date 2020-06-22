Plastic Printers Launches A New Solution Making Things Safe To Touch Again

HASTINGS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2020 / The rules of commerce are being rewritten as communities and nations attempt to adapt to a new pandemic altered reality. Every surface we share poses a potential threat to our health and safety. Businesses, fighting just to stay open, are now tasked with protecting guests, customers, and employees from an invisible enemy. Facing changing regulations and shifting definitions of clean, businesses are looking for new ways to mitigate risk and help their customers feel confident stopping in or using their services.

From self-checkouts to adding a tip, entering PIN numbers, or checking-in, doing business via shared surfaces has become common. These touch-enabled devices have simplified, secured, and improved our way of life. But, operating them while limiting exposure to viruses, germs, and other contaminants can be a serious challenge.

Enter the Sure-Touch Stick, a tool specially designed to eliminate direct contact with shared surfaces. Sure-Touch Sticks work with any touch-screen, tablet, kiosk, smartphone, keypad, and more. They’re durable, biodegradable, and are made to be disposable, thus limiting shared contact and helping to reduce the spread of infection. Sure-Touch Sticks are gentle on touch surfaces; they won’t cause scratching, strain, or damage and will even keep the screens free of fingerprints.

Sure-Touch Sticks are engineered and produced by Plastic Printers. Continually focused on finding innovative solutions to everyday challenges, the Minnesota based company has set out to put a barrier between shared touch surfaces and the people who use them every day.

Sure-Touch Sticks are available in small packs for individual use or larger quantities for businesses. Additional specifications of the Sure-Touch Sticks are provided on the Plastic Printers website. Like many of Plastic Printers’ products, Sure-Touch sticks can be customized to meet specific application or branding needs.

To learn more about the team, their Sure-Touch Sticks, and what they’re doing to help in the battle against the Covid-19, visit: plasticprinters.com . Any further updates to their business and the services they provide will continue to be published there.

