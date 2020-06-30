Positive Recovery Centers Launches Positive Recovery MD Podcast

HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Positive Recovery Centers (PRC) is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast Positive Recovery MD (PRC MD). Positive Recovery MD is hosted by Dr. Jason ZW Powers MD MAPP, Positive Recovery Centers Chief Medical Officer and the creator of Positive Recovery© curriculum. The podcast will drop weekly on Tuesdays and is currently available through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.



“Launching a podcast was a natural evolution for Positive Recovery Centers. The strength and positivity of our curriculum and the impact it has on our client’s lives is a key differentiator to our success as an organization. Especially during todays ever-changing world, we want to help more people thrive in their life,” says Julie DeNofa, President of Positive Recovery Centers.

The Positive Recovery MD podcast will feature weekly guests from across the addiction recovery, mental health and wellness community. Together with Dr. Powers, guests will have authentic conversations around addiction, recovery, growth, and progress as well as provide foundational tools to thrive in recovery and live flourishing lives. Dr. Powers and PRC colleagues will conclude each episode with a Positive Intervention (PI) or strengths-based activity to support listeners in developing positive habits in their lives.

“Positive Interventions are intentional strategies designed to boost well-being. Benefits of doing these include improved relationships, strengthened recovery, more balanced emotional health and much more,” says Dr Jason ZW Powers, Host of PRC MD. “Slow and steady wins the race. A podcast is a perfect platform to guide you through these PI’s, because you can apply yourself during the week, engage with the PRC MD Facebook community, and reconnect with us for a new episode each Tuesday.”

The initial episodes will include:

Episode 1: Welcome to Positive Recovery

Episode 2: Being Generous, with George Joseph

Episode 3: The Most Dangerous a Belief a Parent Can Have, Archway Academy

Episode 4: Happiness Isn’t Something You Sort of Do Once, Reanna DeGeorge

Listeners are encouraged to visit PositiveRecoveryMD.com to sign up to receive access to each week’s Positive Intervention, as well as unlock exclusive content available only to Positive Recovery MD listeners. The Positive Recovery MD Facebook group will be private for PRC MD listeners to share their journey, tips and thoughts about recovery and the podcast.

About Dr. Jason ZW Powers, MD, MAPP

Dr. Jason ZW Powers, MD, MAPP, is the creator of the Positive Recovery© approach to treating addiction. In addition he serves as Chief Medical Officer of Positive Recovery Centers, is a member of the Editorial Board of Addiction Prevention and Treatment Magazine, has had blogs on Huffington Post and Psychology Today, has a private addiction medicine practice in Houston, Texas, works as an interventionist, and is a published author of When the Servant Becomes the Master, 2nd edition now an A-to-Z guide of all things related to addiction, 2018, Central Recovery Press and the Positive Recovery Daily Guide, a self-help guide full of positive interventions that are designed to intentionally boost what leads to human happiness: positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, and achievement. Dr. Powers is board certified in Family Medicine and Addiction Medicine, received a Masters in Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, Powers has been recognized as one of Houston’s “Top Doctors” 6 times by H Texas Magazine and was awarded the Compassion Award by Sierra Tucson. Dr. Powers resides in Houston with his wife and 3 children.

About Positive Recovery Centers

Positive Recovery Centers was founded by industry leader, George Joseph who has pioneered many advancements in the addiction treatment field and successfully established numerous drug and alcohol centers over the past 30 years. Positive Recovery Centers is an evidence-based addiction curriculum that links the best of the old with the new. Positive Recovery integrates existing effective approaches to treatment with interventions that enhance well-being by cultivating its components: positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, and achievement. For more information, please visit www.PositiveRecovery.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/positive-recovery-centers-launches-positive-recovery-md-podcast-301085457.html

SOURCE Positive Recovery Centers