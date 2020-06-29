Rally Towels Ramps Up Production Of Made In The USA Custom Face Masks For Youth And Children

As a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have taken to wearing protective masks. Rally Towels has responded to a deluge of requests by schools and colleges for face masks for youths and children returning to school.

CARSON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Approximately ten weeks ago, Rally Towels switched production in its Southern California unit from custom towels to custom face masks to help businesses reopen. Many of its Corporate accounts purchased the dye sublimated face mask in large quantities for distributing to their employees.

The sales of these custom face masks have led to recent requests by schools and educational institutions seeking smaller masks for children and youths returning to school. The soft and breathable masks are made of a polyester-cotton blend to deliver a durable, stretchable, washable, and reusable mask.

Rally Towels has worked with small businesses as well as large corporations such as the NBA and NFL. The customized non-medical grade face masks manufactured by Rally Towels help citizens take precautions and comply with state and municipal regulations about the wearing of masks to resist the spread of novel Coronavirus. Allied with social distancing and proper washing of hands, a good face mask can help arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For more information, go to https://www.rallytowels.com/custom-face-mask/

Jonas Partovi, CEO of Rally Towels, said, “We have had such an amazing response on how comfortable our Made in the USA adult-sized masks are. Many parents working with corporations that distributed our masks wanted their children to have a comfortable quality mask. Over the past two weeks, with a lot of research and development, we have come up with our youth size washable Back to School Masks. The demand has been so high that we have had to increase production capabilities at our Southern California facility to keep up with it. We are actually in the process of facilitating an even bigger facility with the bill that has just been passed by the House of Representatives. The demand for custom face masks will increase even more if the Senate passes it as well.”

Partovi also said, “Our government is trying to help with this new proposal, which states that we can purchase PPP equipment such as face masks if they are Made in the USA for the safety of our employees and clients portion of the money is also forgiven. That is something that was not initially stated and is being worked on now. This really helps the country stay safer. Once this bill passes, we expect even bigger demand for our Masks that we make here in Southern California.”

According to announcements released by Rally Towels and Jonas Partovi, the company received an excellent response from corporate businesses that wanted masks only Made in the USA. If the Senate approves the recently proposed changes in the U.S small business relief program, then small business owners can use funds from the PPP loans for masks manufactured in the United States and other personal protective equipment for employees to ensure safety as establishments reopen in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds used for such purchases supposedly do not have to be paid back. As a tested wholesale custom face mask manufacturer, Rally Towels is well-placed to help the economy get back on track and enable communities to function normally.

