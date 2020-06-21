Reform Party Nominates Roque “Rocky” DE La Fuente for President, He Was Their Nominee in 2016, and Is Also the Alliance Party Nominee.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2020 / The Reform Party today nominated lifelong American businessman and serial entrepreneur Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente for president in an online presidential nominating convention in which more than 70% of the delegates voted for him.

De La Fuente was also the Reform Party’s nominee in 2016, and last month was selected as the presidential nominee for the Alliance Party. His running mate in both parties is Darcy G. Richardson.

In an online convention of assembled Reform Party delegates, De La Fuente received 17 votes. Candidate Max Abramson, who is a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, received four. J. Ben Zion, Founder, and Chair of the Arizona Transhumanist Party, who is also an Independent Party Presidential candidate in the 2020 election, received one. Candidate Soraya Faas had withdrawn before the vote and endorsed De La Fuente.

The Reform Party is only on the ballot in Florida.

DE LA FUENTE’S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

“Now, the real work begins,” said De La Fuente. “Our priorities are clear: To make significant strides in achieving our mission to fundamentally change the governing structure in this nation. The American people know the current process of our national government is broken. We must convince the American people we are the solution. We must remind them of the almost forgotten principles on which this nation was founded. First among those is a near-sacred dedication to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, which has been ruthlessly abused, illegally manipulated, plainly ignored and regularly misused to gain partisan political advantage.

“I have a vision of an America that ranks as the very best example in the world in the outcomes that determine the quality of life of our citizens. I have a vision for an America that combats the human challenges we all hold in common: immigration, climate change, poverty, ignorance, sickness, income inequality, and injustice.”

About Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he’s in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico’s economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO. Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente has been a great success in his political career, achieving great acceptance among the Latino community.

Media Contact:

Michelle M. Griffith, APR

michelle@clearviewcom.com

813-597-8189

SOURCE: Rocky 2020

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594639/Reform-Party-Nominates-Roque-Rocky-DE-La-Fuente-for-President-He-Was-Their-Nominee-in-2016-and-Is-Also-the-Alliance-Party-Nominee