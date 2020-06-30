Rental Birdge Assist Announces the Opening of a Consultancy to Help Business Landlords and Tenants Access CECRA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Rental Bridge Assist Inc. (“RBA”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its business to help Business Landlords and Tenants access the Canada Emergency Commercial Relief Assistance (CECRA) program. CECRA is a program initiated by the federal and provincial governments in conjunction with the CMHC to help retail and commercial tenants with rental payments for the months of April May and June, 2020.

CECRA for small business provides much needed relief for business landlords and tenants experiencing financial hardship due to the current pandemic. The program is structured to offer forgivable loans to eligible commercial property tenants so that their monthly rent is reduced by at least 75% for the months of April, May, and June. Qualifying conditions for the program include, but not limited to, the tenant having a loss of revenue of 70% over the period (April, May, June), rent is less than $50k/month, the landlord and tenant enter into agreement that the landlord will not evict the tenant, and the tenant pays 25% of the rent as the landlord foregoes collecting 25% of the rent.

Bill Minnis Sr. Principal of RBA stated “I anticipate that RBA will be able to introduce business landlords and tenants to this new government program with the expectation of positive outcomes.”

About Rental Bridge Assist Inc.

Rental Bridge Assist Inc. is a Canadian owned and controlled private company incorporated under the laws of Canada and authorized to carry on business in the Province of Ontario.

For further information, please contact Bill Minnis Sr. Principal of the Company, at 647-401-8171 (Email: RBAINCToronto@gmail.com). Additional information about RBA can be found at the Company’s website at www.rentalbridgeassist.com/general-landlord-optin.

D: (647) 401-8171 Bill Minnis, Principal

D: (647) 706-8007 Omar Jawabri, VPM

E: Rbainctoronto@gmail.com

Social Media: @Rentalbridge

SOURCE: Rental Bridge Assist Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595821/Rental-Birdge-Assist-Announces-the-Opening-of-a-Consultancy-to-Help-Business-Landlords-and-Tenants-Access-CECRA