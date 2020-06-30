Rhinogram and DynaFlex(R) Announce Collaboration to Enhance Remote Patient Care Through Integration of Telehealth Platform

Collaboration Brings DynaFlex® Network of Customers Telehealth Capabilities to Provide Simple, Efficient and Secure Virtual Care

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with DynaFlex ® , a world-class manufacturer and distributor of product and digital solutions for the orthodontic and dental industries. Through this collaboration with Rhinogram, DynaFlex® will now offer their client network with the ability to provide virtual visits for patients, as well as communicate in real-time via simple texts (SMS) and multimedia texts (MMS) – giving dental and orthodontic practices the ability to better engage with patients while streamlining workflows.

“Our nation has recently seen an increase in the necessity for both virtual care and remote patient engagement. These capabilities are more essential now than ever before. However, the demand from patients for easy access to healthcare is nothing new,” said Dr. Keith Dressler, Rhinogram’s CEO and Chairman. “We are looking forward to our alliance with DynaFlex® that will open the door for even more practices and providers across the nation to remove the barriers between themselves and their patients.”

Serving the industry for over 50 years, DynaFlex® competes in five dental related markets; Orthodontic Products, Orthodontic Laboratory, Dental Sleep Medicine, Clear Aligners and Digital Office Solutions. The world-class manufacturing and distribution company consistently leads with innovation of new products, industry advancements in technology, and continues to implement improvements with its existing offerings.

“When looking to implement new technology for the DynaFlex® community, we turned to Rhinogram because they are committed to innovative technology that drives efficiency and results for the practices they serve,” said Mike Parlante, Director of Business Development at DynaFlex®. “As organizations all across the nation shift to virtual care, we are proud to bring our clients the Rhinogram telehealth platform to assist in providing simple and secure remote care.”

Rhinogram enables providers to securely communicate with patients via two-way texting at any time from their mobile device to address appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests, medical records access and more. The Rhinogram platform also provides facilitation of virtual visits with patients in real-time. Rhinogram seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns. The complete history of SMS messages is archived in the patient’s communication record, allowing practitioners to quickly and conveniently reference past communication with their patients. With Rhinogram, patients do not have to download an app or log into a portal to communicate with their clinician or office staff.

To learn more about Rhinogram’s HIPAA-compliant, telehealth platform visit www.rhinogram.com, rhinogram.com/dynaflex/ or hello@rhinogram.com

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications – connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company’s telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

