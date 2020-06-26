Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation (RVDO) Adds Alka Badshah To Its Strategic Advisory Board.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation (OTC Pink:RVDO) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has added Alka Badshah to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Ms. Badshah brings over 30 years of experience in Corporate management, financial markets, funding and mentoring startups. She has worked in various technology companies, including most recently Microsoft Corp. Her interest in Financial markets and Investing lead her into Angel investing in startups and other innovative and progressive companies. Ms. Badshah has an astute sense and expertise in researching and analyzing companies and brings a unique perspective to find solutions. Having extensive experience, serving on numerous non-profit boards and committees, she is currently on the Board of Performing Arts Center Eastside (PACE) and Board Advisory Committee of Project FutureCare at Overlake Hospital Medical Center. She has served as the chair of the Board of 4Culture, a cultural funding agency for King County, WA, and has great relationships with public, corporate, and non-profit entities in the Seattle area and internationally. Ms. Badshah is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“It’s my absolute pleasure to welcome Alka to the Board of advisors,” commented Richard Hawkins, CEO of the Company “to be able to leverage such a broad background, particularly related to startups and M&A, is very timely at this stage in our growth”

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Ms. Badshah stated “I am delighted to join RVDO at this exciting time in their growth as a company, and look forward to adding value to make it a successful venture.”

About Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation

Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation (OTC Pink:RVDO) is a Nevada registered publicly-traded company.

