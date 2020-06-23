STEMSATION(TM) EXPANDS CONSUMER REACH INTO $290 BILLION GLOBAL MARKET FOR NUTRACEUTICALS: Now Offering its Products in 30 Markets, in Four Currencies and Four Languages

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK:STSN) – a pioneer in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition, announces its products are now available in 30 markets (the 27 EU markets, the UK, the US and Puerto Rico). The U.S. and European markets contribute $70 billion and $15 billion respectively to the $290 billion global market for nutraceuticals according to Fortune Business Insights.

The StemSation website is now providing its products in four languages (English, Spanish, French and Bulgarian) and four currencies (US dollar, British Pound, Euro and Bulgarian Lev). Our customer service staff is fluent in all four languages. The company is currently in process of adding more languages and currencies as it continues its worldwide expansion plans.

Ray C. Carter, Jr., CEO of StemSation stated “we are pleased that we are now able to offer our products in multiple markets, languages and currencies through our online platform, during our very first year of business. We plan to enter even more markets in the second half of 2020 while adding at least two more languages and currencies. Our investment in a global infrastructure and localized, consumer-friendly support will bring us many loyal, long-term customers over time in this fast-growing global market, projected to reach $486 billion by 2026.”

Stemsation is a company with a long-term ‘health mission’, ambitious research goals, and innovative, holistic approaches to health & wellness, and healthy longevity. Its product line shows a new pathway to wellness.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK:STSN) develops, manufactures and distributes natural wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body through using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates (“IWAs”) advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and its website can be located at www.stemsation.global.

