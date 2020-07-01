1st Capital Bank Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK:FISB) reported unaudited net income of $1.35 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 122.1% compared to net income of $608 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 17.6% compared to net income of $1.64 million in the second quarter of 2019. Earnings per share were $0.24 (diluted) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.11 (diluted) for the prior quarter, and $0.29 (diluted) for the second quarter of 2019.

Unaudited net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 was $1.96 million, a decrease of 42.7% compared to net income of $3.41 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Year-to-date earnings per share were $0.35 (diluted) and $0.61 (diluted) for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

“The Bank’s operating results for the second quarter were driven by the effects of the global pandemic,” said Samuel D. Jimenez, chief executive officer. “Our lenders worked tirelessly during the second quarter to fund more than 400 loans totaling more than $100 million to businesses in our community under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. As we entered the third quarter, we made key hires to address the asset quality issues the current economic situation presents while continuing to actively expand our business and fill out our geographic footprint. We believe the steps we are taking now will position the Bank to proactively address the challenges ahead.”

Operating results reflect a provision for loan losses of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $825 thousand in the first quarter of 2020, to recognize incurred losses in the Bank’s loan portfolio, which are attributable primarily to the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent action taken by governmental officials to curtail the operations of businesses deemed nonessential. The Bank did not record a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Bank’s allowance for loan and lease losses was $8.1 million, or 1.30% percent of loans held for investment, compared to $7.4 million, or 1.40% of loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2020 and $6.6 million, or 1.29% of loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2019. The Bank’s allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2020 was 1.55% of loans held for investment excluding its net investment of $100.7 million in loans insured under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The Bank recognized net recoveries of $12 thousand, $12 thousand, and $13 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, the first quarter of 2020, and the second quarter of 2019, respectively, and recognized no loan or lease charge-offs in such periods.

“We believe it was prudent to continue to provide for credit losses in the second quarter, as the potential for a V-shaped recovery faded” said Dale R. Diederick, chief credit officer. “While recent unemployment levels and jobless claims are lower than initially projected, the level and trend of coronavirus cases has increased, raising the potential for a prolonged recession, with adverse consequences for the value and market absorption of commercial real estate. The Bank also has seen a downward migration in loan risk ratings, an increase in the level of 30- to 89-day delinquencies, and an increase in forbearance requests, primarily on single-family residential loans. All of these factors point to the need for an increased allowance for loan and lease losses.”

Total assets increased $90.9 million in the second quarter, from $645.8 million at March 31, 2020 to $736.7 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of 14.1%. Net loans held for investment increased $92.5 million, or 17.7%, during the second quarter, from $523.1 million at March 31, 2020 to $615.6 million at June 30, 2020.

PPP loans totaled $100.7 million at June 30, 2020. Single-family loans purchased by the Bank in prior quarters declined $13.6 million, or 11.5%, while the portfolio of loans originated by the Bank increased $6.7 million, or 1.6%, in the second quarter of 2020. Growth in the core loan portfolio was concentrated in multi-family loans, which increased $13.9 million, or 24.0%, while commercial real estate loans decreased $2.1 million, or 0.8%, and commercial and industrial loans decreased $2.8 million, or 5.5%. Undrawn, available credit decreased $951 thousand, from $68.0 million at March 31, 2020 to $67.0 million at June 30, 2020.

“Despite the devastating effects the pandemic has had on certain sectors of the economy, the Bank was able to continue to actively develop new business opportunities in the second quarter of 2020,” said Jon D. Ditlevsen, president. “While a number of our competitors have scaled back their lending operations to focus solely on loss mitigation, 1st Capital has continued to source new loans to businesses that are less exposed to the effects of the pandemic and related government actions. This new business meets the credit risk acceptance criteria that we historically have had in place for our core loan portfolio, and we have remained mindful of the effects the pandemic has had on industries that are prominent in our market area, such as hospitality, tourism, and retail trade. We funded $33.2 million in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans in the second quarter, compared to $37.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

Return on average equity was 7.74%, compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2020 and 10.47% for the second quarter of 2019.

Return on average assets was 0.75%, compared to 0.38% for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.08% for the second quarter of 2019.

Gross loans held for investment increased $93.2 million, or 17.7%, during the second quarter of 2020, from $530.5 million at March 31, 2020 to $623.7 million at June 30, 2020.

Non-accrual loans were $490 thousand, or 0.08% of loans outstanding, at June 30, 2020, compared to $492 thousand at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent increased from $856 thousand at March 31, 2020 to $2.3 million at June 30, 2020.

The Bank’s net loans to deposits ratio increased from 91.4% at March 31, 2020 to 94.6% at June 30, 2020.

Sources of liquidity comprising secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and deposits eligible to be moved onto the Bank’s balance sheet in the form of reciprocal deposits totaled $226.5 million at June 30, 2020. $25.0 million of additional liquidity under Federal funds facilities also was available.

Deposits totaled $650.8 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $572.0 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $78.8 million, or 13.8%.

Demand deposits increased $90.3 million, or 35.7%, from $252.8 million at March 31, 2020 to $343.0 million at June 30, 2020 and made up 52.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.

The Bank’s cost of funds decreased from 0.23% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.15% in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income declined from $288 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 to $181 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased from $4.49 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $3.95 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The Bank’s common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) risked-based capital ratio was 14.12%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.83% at June 30, 2020, compared to 13.66 % and 10.77%, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.87% in the first quarter of 2020 to 3.65% in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of net interest income before provision for loan losses less interest on PPP loans to average earning assets less the average net investment in PPP loans was 3.74% in the second quarter of 2020.

Throughout the second quarter of 2020, all branch offices of the Bank, other than the limited service branch at the Bank’s headquarters office, which historically has had very limited transaction activity, remained open. Approximately 65% of Bank employees were working remotely, and no employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $6.32 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $457 thousand, or 7.8%, compared to $5.86 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of $351 thousand, or 5.9%, compared to $5.97 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Average earning assets were $697.2 million during the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.4% compared to $609.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets was 3.78% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.12% in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to reduced yields on commercial and industrial loans and the investment portfolio as a result of the 1.50% decrease in the Federal funds target rate in March 2020, as well as the effect of the funding of $100.7 of PPP loans at yields substantially below the Bank’s first quarter 2020 yield on earning assets.

The average balance of the investment portfolio decreased $2.1 million, from $65.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $63.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, and the yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 2.33% in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.88% in the second quarter of 2020, as yields on floating rate securities decreased. The yield on the investment portfolio in June 2020 was 1.78%.

The yields on non-PPP commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans in the second quarter of 2020 were 4.46% and 4.74% on average balances of $50.5 million and $242.2 million, respectively, compared to 4.66% and 4.83% on average balances of $43.8 million and $237.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The average balance of multi-family residential loans increased to $64.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $58.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, while the respective yields were 4.42% and 4.65%. The portfolio of single-family residential first liens yielded 3.48% and 3.38% on average balances of $128.3 million and $136.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively. The yields on the Bank’s non-PPP commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, and single-family residential first lien portfolios in June 2020 were 4.57%, 4.74%, 4.28%, and 3.52%, respectively.

The Bank recognizes income on its net investment in PPP loans (outstanding principal plus direct loan origination costs less deferred loan fees paid by the SBA) based on the amortization schedule of the underlying loan. Unamortized loan fees are taken into income at the time a loan is paid off. Interest income on PPP loans in the second quarter totaled $608 thousand, including $100 thousand of deferred fees recognized as income in connection with loan payoffs. During the second quarter, the average balance of PPP loans outstanding was $77.6 million, with a yield of 3.18%. The yield on the PPP portfolio in June 2020, which included no income related to loan payoffs, was 2.64%.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.30% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.44% in the first quarter of 2020, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased 6.8% from $297.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $317.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of reciprocal deposits, all of which are money market deposits, increased 40.7% from $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $29.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 at a cost of 0.80% and 0.09%, respectively. Reciprocal deposits totaled $15.3 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $42.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

The average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 24.3% from $262.4 million, or 46.9% of total deposits, in the first quarter of 2020 to $326.2 million, or 50.7% of total deposits, in the second quarter of 2020. The Bank funded 413 PPP loans with loan principal totaling $103.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and placed $84.5 million of the loan proceeds in deposit accounts with the Bank.

The Bank’s portfolio of certificates of deposit had average balances of $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, and an average cost of funds of 1.15% and 1.12%, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, $17.5 million of certificates of deposit had maturities of one year or less.

On May 28, 2020, the Bank drew down $10.0 million under the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s zero interest rate Recovery Advance program. $5.0 million of this amount is payable November 27, 2020, and the remaining $5.0 million is payable May 27, 2021.

The Bank’s overall cost of funds decreased from 0.23% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.15% in the second quarter of 2020.

CREDIT QUALITY AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Bank’s core market comprises Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz Counties, all of which are located along California’s Central Coast. As of June 30, 2020, approximately $58.1 million, or $82.5%, of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, $229.2 million, or $94.6%, of investor real estate loans, $28.2 million, or 21.1%, of single-family residential loans, and substantially all multi-family, construction, and farmland loans, as well as all home equity lines of credit, were collateralized by properties located within the Bank’s market area. An additional $15.8 million of commercial real estate loans was collateralized by properties located in neighboring San Benito and Santa Clara Counties. All single-family residential loans were collateralized by properties located in California, and substantially all commercial and industrial loans were to businesses operating within the Bank’s market area or San Benito County.

According to statistics appearing in the Los Angeles Times’ website, through July 28, 2020, 7,028 coronavirus cases had been identified in the Bank’s market area, including 4,288 cases in Monterey County, 1,710 cases in San Luis Obispo County, and 1,030 cases in Santa Cruz County. Within Monterey County, 2,491 cases had been identified in Salinas and 1,067 cases in South Monterey County, where King City is located; agriculture is the primary basic industry in these areas. 373 cases had been identified in the Big Sur and Monterey Peninsula region, where tourism is more prominent. Coronavirus cases were more evenly distributed across San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz Counties.

As of July 28, 2020, businesses not deemed essential by the State of California (including shopping malls, retailers not offering merchandise deemed essential, bars, restaurants not offering take-out and/or outdoor dining, and most personal services) in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties were under closure orders, which are subject to change on a daily basis. Similar restrictions were in place in Santa Cruz County, except retailers generally were able to operate, but could become subject to closure orders immediately should conditions deteriorate.

A summary of loans outstanding by industry sector as of June 30, 2020 is provided within the disclosure of Condensed Financial Data.

Single-family mortgages totaling $105.0 million as of June 30, 2020 are serviced by the Bank’s outside single-family loan servicer in conformity with guidance issued by the Government-Sponsored Entities, including forbearance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The Bank services all other loans (including all home equity lines of credit) in its portfolio.

The Bank has entered into loan forbearance agreements as defined by the CARES Act on fourteen non-conforming single-family mortgages serviced by the Bank’s outside servicer totaling $12.6 million. Such forbearance agreements call for the deferral of payments for 90 days, with a 30-day catch-up period. In addition, the Bank has entered into deferment agreements with 41 borrowers with loans aggregating $42.3 million, comprising seven nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaling $16.6 million, sixteen owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaling $14.1 million, thirteen commercial and industrial loans totaling $6.3 million, two multi-family loans totaling $3.4 million, and three non-conforming single-family residential loans serviced by the Bank totaling $1.8 million. Deferral agreements on loans serviced by the Bank call for the deferral of principal payments, but require ongoing payments of monthly accrued interest.

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, all which were single-family mortgages, totaled $2.3 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $858 thousand as of March 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, non-accrual loans totaled $490 thousand, or 0.08% of the Bank’s loan portfolio, compared with $492 thousand, or 0.09% at March 31, 2020, and $492 thousand, or 0.10% at December 31, 2019. All such loans are commercial loans to the retail sector.

The provision for credit losses is a charge against current earnings in an amount determined by management to be necessary to maintain the allowance for loan losses at a level sufficient to absorb estimated probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio in light of losses historically incurred by the Bank and adjusted for qualitative factors associated with the loan portfolio.

The Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $825 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 and no provision in the second quarter of 2019. Although the mix of loan types within the portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and their respective historical loss rates were largely unchanged, management recognized that loan risk ratings had migrated downward and economic conditions had continued to deteriorate in the second quarter. Therefore, the qualitative factors used to compute the allowance for loan and lease losses were adjusted upward. In particular, management made upward adjustments to the qualitative factors for portfolio concentrations in commercial real estate and related collateral values, as well as general economic conditions. The provision also reflects an increase in the loans identified as impaired. Impaired loans totaled $891 thousand at June 30, 2020, compared to $630 thousand at March 31, 2020 and $652 thousand at December 31, 2019 and were extended to borrowers engaged in manufacturing, retail trade, and business services. The amount of impairment was $501 thousand at June 30, 2020, compared to $326 thousand at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was 1.30% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.40% at March 31, 2020 and 1.36% at June 30, 2019, respectively. The ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans not guaranteed by the SBA under the PPP was 1.55% as of June 30, 2020. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the second quarter of 2020, the first quarter of 2020, and the second quarter of 2019. The Bank did not record any charge-offs during such periods.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income recognized in the second quarter of 2020 was $181 thousand, compared to $288 thousand in the first quarter of 2020. A $35 thousand decline in mortgage referral fees and a $26 thousand decline in Insured Cash Sweep fee income were the primary causes of the decrease.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Non-interest expenses decreased $541 thousand, or 12.0%, to $3.95 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.49 million for the first quarter of 2020, and decreased $309 thousand, or 7.2%, compared to $4.26 million recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Salaries and benefits decreased $431 thousand, or 15.3%, to $2.39 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $2.82 million in the first quarter of 2020, and decreased $307 thousand, or 11.4%, compared to $2.70 million in the second quarter of 2019. Employee salaries increased $126 thousand, or 6.3%, sequentially and $50 thousand, or 2.4%, year over year. Health insurance premiums decreased $2 thousand, or 0.8%, sequentially, but increased $49 thousand, or 25.6%, year over year. The decrease in salaries and benefits also reflected payments in the first quarter of 2020 aggregating $234 thousand to the Bank’s former chief executive officer in connection with his retirement and seasonal decreases in payroll taxes. In addition, the absorption of direct loan origination costs increased $305 thousand sequentially, reflecting the origination of 413 PPP loans at a standard cost of $750 per loan in the second quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) was 60.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 73.1% for the first quarter of 2020 and 65.6% for the second quarter of 2019. Annualized non-interest expenses as a percent of average total assets were 2.20%, 2.85%, and 2.80% for the second quarter of 2020, the first quarter of 2020, and the second quarter of 2019, respectively, reflecting the sequential decrease in non-interest expenses and the increase in earning assets attributable to the PPP.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001. Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez

Chief Executive Officer

831.264.4057 office

Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com

or

Michael J. Winiarski

Chief Financial Officer

831.264.4014 office

Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com

— financial data follow —

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Financial Condition Data 1 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,719 $ 6,582 $ 6,198 $ 5,994 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank2 29,056 30,071 46,155 56,057 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 62,473 63,728 66,095 70,396 Loans held for sale 488 – – – Loans receivable held for investment: Construction / land (including farmland) 16,372 21,193 19,457 18,014 Residential 1 to 4 units 127,192 136,014 140,623 144,336 Home equity lines of credit 6,630 7,656 6,964 7,920 Multifamily 71,795 57,900 59,830 53,561 Owner occupied commercial real estate 70,478 73,488 70,622 61,242 Investor commercial real estate 172,219 171,266 159,350 142,533 Commercial and industrial 47,717 50,460 41,100 39,603 Paycheck Protection Program 100,652 – – – Other loans 10,638 12,510 12,943 14,468 Total loans 623,693 530,487 510,889 481,677 Allowance for loan losses (8,093 ) (7,431 ) (6,594 ) (6,572 ) Net loans 615,600 523,056 504,295 475,105 Premises and equipment, net 2,541 2,189 2,102 2,192 Bank owned life insurance 8,167 8,119 8,071 7,968 Investment in FHLB3 stock, at cost 3,534 3,501 3,501 3,501 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 8,113 8,514 8,930 9,577 Total assets $ 736,691 $ 645,760 $ 645,347 $ 630,790 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 343,042 $ 252,760 $ 280,634 $ 270,939 Interest-bearing checking accounts 46,774 41,857 35,804 36,721 Money market deposits 138,796 158,178 128,559 134,108 Savings deposits 103,152 99,789 107,677 100,049 Time deposits 19,031 19,400 19,395 19,694 Total deposits 650,795 571,984 572,069 561,511 Borrowings 10,000 – – – Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,856 4,961 5,263 5,305 Shareholders’ equity 71,040 68,815 68,015 63,974 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 736,691 $ 645,760 $ 645,347 $ 630,790 Shares outstanding 5,535,804 5,528,218 5,520,179 5,483,634 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 12.83 $ 12.45 $ 12.32 $ 11.67 Ratio of net loans to total deposits 94.57 % 91.45 % 88.15 % 84.61 %

1 = Loans receivable held for investment are presented according to definitions applicable to the regulatory Call Report.

2 = Includes cash letters in the process of collection settled through the Federal Reserve Bank.

3 = Federal Home Loan Bank

4 = Some items in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Operating Results Data 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 6,234 $ 5,683 $ 5,556 $ 5,570 Investment securities 296 375 410 457 Other 32 130 153 225 Total interest and dividend income 6,562 6,188 6,119 6,252 Interest expense Interest-bearing checking 3 3 3 3 Money market deposits 116 175 159 140 Savings deposits 68 89 93 85 Time deposits 53 56 55 54 Total interest expense 240 323 310 282 Net interest income 6,322 5,865 5,809 5,970 Provision for loan losses 650 825 – – Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,672 5,040 5,809 5,970 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 64 94 76 82 BOLI dividend income 48 48 50 52 Other 69 146 179 394 Total noninterest income 181 288 305 528

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 2,393 2,824 2,137 2,700 Occupancy 353 363 331 326 Data and item processing 206 221 231 284 Furniture and equipment 189 191 169 142 Professional services 167 161 235 108 Provision for unfunded loan commitments – (17 ) 12 (8 ) Other 645 752 630 711 Total noninterest expenses 3,953 4,495 3,745 4,263 Income before provision for income taxes 1,900 833 2,369 2,235 Provision for income taxes 550 225 634 597 Net income $ 1,350 $ 608 $ 1,735 $ 1,638 Common Share Data 1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 0.31 $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,531,341 5,521,518 5,506,349 5,478,457 Diluted 5,563,391 5,582,687 5,584,827 5,571,736

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 22, 2019 and paid December 20, 2019.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating Results Data 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 11,917 $ 11,251 Investment securities 671 913 Other 162 540 Total interest and dividend income 12,750 12,704 Interest expense Interest-bearing checking 6 6 Money market deposits 291 269 Savings deposits 157 176 Time deposits 109 103 Total interest expense on deposits 563 554 Interest expense on borrowings – – Total interest expense 563 554 Net interest income 12,187 12,150 Provision for loan losses 1,475 – Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,712 12,150 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 158 158 BOLI dividend income 96 103 Gain on sale of loans – 8 Other 215 773 Total noninterest income 469 1,002

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 5,217 5,374 Occupancy 716 632 Data and item processing 427 499 Furniture and equipment 380 299 Professional services 328 238 Provision for unfunded loan commitments (17 ) (23 ) Other 1,397 1,484 Total noninterest expenses 8,448 8,503 Income before provision for income taxes 2,733 4,649 Provision for income taxes 775 1,235 Net income $ 1,958 $ 3,414 Common Share Data 1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.61 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 5,526,430 5,473,312 Diluted 5,573,039 5,560,864

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 22, 2019 and paid December 20, 2019.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Asset Quality 2020 2020 2019 2019 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ – $ – $ – $ – Nonaccrual restructured loans – – – – Other nonaccrual loans 490 492 492 – Other real estate owned – – – – $ 5,043 $ 492 $ – $ – Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.30 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1651.63 % 1510.37 % 1340.24 % n/a Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.00 % Regulatory Capital and Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital $ 69,675 $ 68,150 $ 67,471 $ 63,446 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 69,675 $ 68,150 $ 67,471 $ 63,446 Total regulatory capital $ 75,868 $ 74,404 $ 73,487 $ 69,077 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.83 % 10.77 % 10.90 % 10.40 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.12 % 13.66 % 14.04 % 14.12 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.12 % 13.66 % 14.04 % 14.12 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.37 % 14.91 % 15.29 % 15.37 %

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios 1 2020 2020 2019 2019 Return on average total assets 0.75 % 0.38 % 1.11 % 1.08 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 7.74 % 3.53 % 10.21 % 10.47 % Net interest margin2 3.65 % 3.87 % 3.89 % 4.06 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.51 % 3.71 % 3.72 % 3.92 % Efficiency ratio 60.79 % 73.06 % 61.25 % 65.58 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

2 = Net interest margin calculated on a tax equivalent yield basis. Prior periods have been updated to conform to current presentation.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Selected Average Balances 2020 2020 2019 2019 Gross loans $ 608,076 $ 519,468 $ 501,995 $ 484,676 Investment securities 63,034 65,163 67,695 70,033 Other interest earning assets 26,044 24,964 25,572 37,648 Total interest earning assets $ 697,154 $ 609,595 $ 595,262 $ 592,357 Total assets $ 721,907 $ 633,623 $ 620,218 $ 610,453 Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 43,774 $ 42,092 $ 38,440 $ 36,569 Money market deposits 152,748 132,363 113,313 125,529 Savings deposits 101,291 103,156 106,293 99,517 Time deposits 19,247 19,367 19,484 18,759 Total interest-bearing deposits 317,060 296,978 277,530 280,374 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 326,152 262,416 269,597 262,225 Total deposits $ 643,212 $ 559,394 $ 547,127 $ 542,599 Borrowings $ 3,736 $ – $ – $ – Shareholders’ equity $ 69,982 $ 69,006 $ 67,381 $ 62,740

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios 2020 2019 Return on average total assets 0.58 % 1.11 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 5.65 % 11.19 % Net interest margin2 3.75 % 4.09 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.61 % 3.96 % Efficiency ratio 66.75 % 64.65 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

2 = Net interest margin calculated on a tax equivalent yield basis. Prior periods have been updated to conform to current presentation.

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Selected Average Balances 2020 2019 Gross loans $ 563,772 $ 486,248 Investment securities 64,099 69,794 Other interest earning assets 25,504 45,750 Total interest earning assets $ 653,375 $ 601,792 Total assets $ 677,765 $ 619,337 Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 42,933 $ 35,425 Money market deposits 142,555 126,638 Savings deposits 102,224 103,316 Time deposits 19,307 18,431 Total interest-bearing deposits 307,019 283,811 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 294,284 269,053 Total deposits $ 601,303 $ 552,864 Borrowings $ 1,869 $ – Shareholders’ equity $ 69,494 $ 61,520

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020: Original Loan-to-Value Ratio Average Median Maximum Construction/land 25.88 % 48.16 % 56.23 % Residential 1 to 4 units 53.20 % 46.46 % 78.75 % Home equity lines of credit 23.78 % 46.29 % 75.00 % Multifamily 43.14 % 46.29 % 70.72 % Owner-occupied CRE 48.42 % 47.71 % 81.60 % Investor CRE 42.24 % 47.94 % 78.32 %

June 30, 2020: Original Loan-to-Value Ratio Under 50% 50%-60% 60%-70% 70%-75% 75%-80% Over 80% Total Construction/land $ 12,436 $ 3,936 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 16,372 Residential 1 to 4 units 46,458 36,143 26,871 11,190 6,530 – 127,192 Home equity lines of credit 5,099 936 211 384 – – 6,630 Multifamily 28,595 21,036 20,871 1,293 – – 71,795 Owner-occupied CRE 28,773 19,798 15,276 5,985 181 465 70,478 Investor CRE 104,294 43,886 17,021 3,845 3,173 – 172,219 $ 225,655 $ 125,735 $ 80,250 $ 22,697 $ 9,884 $ 465 $ 464,686

June 30, 2020: Commercial Real Estate Loans Investor Owner-Occupied Office $ 28,717 $ 21,298 Industrial and warehouse 28,203 21,619 Hotels and motels 27,609 – Retail 21,901 6,865 Mini storage 13,486 – Health care 12,731 6,198 Mixed use 32,557 5,005 Other 7,015 9,493 172,219 70,478 Multifamily residential 71,795 – Single-family residential 32,772 101,050 $ 276,786 $ 171,528

June 30, 2020: Commercial and Industrial Loans Health care $ 24,484 Agricultural 22,269 Manufacturing 21,679 Wholesale trade 15,564 Construction 15,538 Real estate rental/leasing 10,548 Professional services 10,009 Retail trade 5,758 Other 33,646 $ 159,495

