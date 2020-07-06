A Top Five Global Life Sciences Giant Goes Live with ValGenesis VLMS Across Its Global Sites

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions today announced that one of the world’s top five life science companies has gone live with ValGenesis’s 100% paperless Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) to digitize and standardize corporate validation lifecycle processes across the organization. For over a century, this iconic global company has been developing differentiated medicines for several devastating diseases that are plaguing the world. It is recognized as the group leader in sustainability within the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science industries for many years.

With a goal to harmonize and standardize the validation process across its global sites, the company evaluated multiple solutions and selected the ValGenesis VLMS—an electronic, paperless, cloud-based SaaS solution to manage its equipment, computer system validation (CSV) process, and other validation lifecycle needs. Describing ValGenesis’s end-to-end validation lifecycle management system with comprehensive risk management, trace matrix, and change management functionalities as “powerful,” the company has digitized their equipment validation process through ValGenesis VLMS and plans to expand its use to a 100% paperless process for process and cleaning validations soon. The ValGenesis VLMS has enabled a single source of truth and standardized validation processes across this company’s multiple global sites, resulting in huge process and operational efficiencies. Enabled to achieve complete digital transformation of the validation process through the ValGenesis VLMS, the company and ValGenesis are partnering to develop an innovative solution for unique validation activities in the life sciences business process.

“This multinational life science company has implemented our industry-leading electronic VLMS, which affords life science organizations the ability to optimize their validation processes with enhanced automation, visibility, and traceability. As a result, the company’s validation management activities have become more efficient, enabling them to complete these necessary tasks sooner, allowing their business to better meet the demands of their customers. We are excited about our journey ahead as we prepare for new rollouts, working together on innovative digital validation solutions of the future,” says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

