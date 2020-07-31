ABMC Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, “Our drug testing business has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Here in the third quarter 2020, we are starting to see some improvement in drug test sales, however, as the pandemic continues, it is difficult to know when we will start to see a year-over-year increase in drug testing sales.”

Waterhouse continued, “We started generating sales of the rapid antibody test in May 2020. Since our last press release update on June 26, 2020, we have continued to sell the rapid Covid-19 antibody tests. Although market demand for antibody testing can fluctuate as infection surges occur (due to the higher demand for diagnostic testing), we are still recording sales. These sales are for now offsetting our drug testing declines. We believe there is an opportunity for Covid-19-related sales to contribute significantly to our 2020 financial results.”

Financial Highlights

Net sales in the first quarter 2020 were $729,000, compared to net sales of $923,000 in the first quarter 2019, a decrease of $194,000, or 21.0%.

Operating loss was $271,000 in the first quarter 2020, compared to an operating loss of $174,000 in the first quarter 2019.

Net loss was $325,000 in the first quarter 2020, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $240,000, or $(0.01), in the first quarter 2019.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse, and distributes a rapid test to detect Covid-19 antibodies. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, future sales and profit levels of the rapid antibody test for Covid-19 that we are distributing, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to “penny stock” rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company’s common shares.

(financial tables follow)

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three For the three months ended months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net sales $ 729,000 $ 923,000 Cost of goods sold 539,000 617,000 Gross profit 190,000 306,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 34,000 19,000 Selling and marketing 88,000 113,000 General and administrative 339,000 348,000 Total operating expenses 461,000 480,000 Operating loss (271,000 ) (174,000 ) Other expense (54,000 ) (66,000 ) Net loss before tax (325,000 ) (240,000 ) Income tax expense 0 0 Net loss $ (325,000 ) $ (240,000 ) Basic & diluted (loss) / income per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 33,968,523 32,367,963 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 33,968,523 32,367,963

(Condensed Balance Sheets follow)

American Bio Medica Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2020 (unaudited) 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 581,000 $ 4,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 396,000 370,000 Inventory, net of allowance of $304,000 at March 31, 2020 and $291,000 at December 31, 2019 723,000 810,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 262,000 6,000 Right of Use Asset – Operating Leases 37,000 34,000 Total current assets 1,999,000 1,224,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 626,000 644,000 Patents, net 114,000 116,000 Right of Use Asset – Operating Leases 64,000 73,000 Other assets 21,000 21,000 Total assets $ 2,824,000 $ 2,078,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 695,000 $ 652,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,334,000 543,000 Right of Use Liability – Operating Leases 34,000 34,000 Wages payable 139,000 104,000 Line of credit 322,000 337,000 Current portion of long-term debt 1,124,000 17,000 Total current liabilities 3,648,000 1,687,000 Long-term debt/other liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 0 1,108,000 Right of Use Liability – Operating Leases 64,000 73,000 Total liabilities 3,712,000 2,868,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders’ Deficit: Common stock 358,000 327,000 Additional paid-in capital 21,632,000 21,437,000 Accumulated deficit (22,878,000 ) (22,554,000 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (888,000 ) (790,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,824,000 $ 2,078,000

