Adaptive Ad Systems Completes Installation of Three Additional Proprietary DDAI Systems; Continues Business Expansion Despite Pandemic

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today it has completed installation of three additional systems of its proprietary Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) technology via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable TV markets.

These installations were completed in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New York as the latest states with cable television systems to receive the Company’s proprietary DDAI technology. As reported in prior releases, the Company continues to expand installations of its equipment in cable television markets across the United States, expanding the Company owned technology network and increasing its ad revenue.

CEO J. Michael Heil states: “Many cable television systems in our niche markets continue to be drawn to the quality of our proprietary technology, one-stop services and the close working relationship of our sales team with current and prospective cable system operators. Given the inherent challenges resulting from the currently complicated business environment, we are very pleased with our continued growth of installed Adaptive systems.”

Adaptive currently services more cable television systems than any of its competitors.

Mr. Heil continues: “Due to the increasing demand for our technology and services, we are currently preparing to install our proprietary equipment in a dozen new locations. We will be able to accelerate the new system installations as soon as CDC guidelines allow our technicians to work with our system partners to complete these installations in their facilities.”

The Company currently anticipates providing revenue guidance for the third quarter sometime next week.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Currently, the Company’s technology and business model allows it to dynamically serve over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche major markets. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company’s products, or any of the Company’s proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company’s development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company’s general failure to effectively implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

