Agilysys Announces New Hospitality Service Optimization Solution, rGuest® Service

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the release of rGuest Service, a new and powerful cloud-native, SaaS mobile solution allowing properties to maximize staff efficiency, enforce brand standards, lower operating expenses and deliver a personalized experience to their guests, all from a mobile device.

rGuest Service is an easy-to-use, purpose-built hospitality native platform that monitors events across various staff and guest touchpoints. As a configurable hospitality service optimization solution, it provides services assignment with context-based guest, location and task details, and optimized routing of tasks and approvals with support for smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables. The product allows hotels to maintain brand standards with minimal training via guided hotel room cleaning and inspections as well as preventive maintenance. And with support for both cloud/SaaS and on-premise deployment options, rGuest Service offers the flexibility to support any IT framework.

With three powerful modules, rGuest Service streamlines operations across the property.

rGuest Service for Housekeeping brings an intuitive, mobile user experience with room details updated in real time. Assign Guest Room Attendants and quickly transfer assignments to the appropriate staff featuring an easy to use display of room number and guest last name.

rGuest Service for Preventive Maintenance ensures assets are serviced according to manufacturers’ guidelines for warranties and maintenance certificates. Preventive Maintenance Schedule assigns asset inspection based on number of days, weeks, quarters, or other intervals with relevant checklists, product manuals and calculates the cost associated with each maintenance schedule.

rGuest Service for 2-way Guest Communication uses SMS to enable personalized communication between guests and staff members for property inquiries or special housekeeping requests.

With robust integration to PMS and POS solutions across its entire set of features, rGuest Service enables staff members to recognize returning guests, be aware of special requests or occasions, as well as other guest attributes to personalize every experience. Whether at the front desk, housekeeping or the pool, it combines “high-touch” with “high-tech” to ensure a frictionless experience to keep even the most discerning guests happy. rGuest Service reaches across the entire hotel ecosystem to orchestrate memorable guest experiences.

“Our previously fragmented guest check-in process consumed valuable time. With rGuest Service, the best part is that the guest knows their room is ready often before the front desk realizes. Over 1,000 guests have already received SMS room messages and reduced their wait times,” said Ed Nickelson, Director of Information Technology at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. “The Agilysys team has gone above and beyond to invest in our long-term success. We enjoy having them as our partner.”

“Helped by our focus on R&D and product innovation investments, we continue to make rapid progress towards providing end-to-end cloud-native, SaaS, on-prem ready, mobile friendly modern technology-based hospitality software solutions. We continue to build out high ROI and value creating modular and integrated software modules which are built on our robust and feature rich property management solutions – LMS, Visual One and Stay, and our award winning point-of-sale application – InfoGenesis,” said Sridhar Laveti, Sr. Vice President of Established Products and Customer Support at Agilysys. “rGuest Service is one more step in that direction and is ideal for streamlining processes across the property from the front desk to housekeeping, preventive maintenance and food & beverage venues. It offers real-time execution and process visibility to help our customers accomplish more while lowering operating expenses.”

rGuest Service is one of a collection of innovative new products that Agilysys has introduced over the last year, including:

rGuest Book – a commission-free, direct channel, easy-to-use reservation system that is designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process. With real-time room availability and the ability to offer room upgrades and service enhancements, rGuest Book helps drive increased revenue while lowering costs.

IG OnDemand – provides a guest-facing self-service ordering experience from beginning to end. Guests can place orders using their own mobile device, phone or tablet, making the ordering process easier and freeing up staff to spend more time with guests. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities while containing operational expenses.

rGuest Express enables guests to check-in and check-out via a mobile device or lobby kiosk with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding. With rGuest Express, guests benefit from a personalized experience, and the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.

Agilysys Engage – Loyalty and Promotions help operators increase guest wallet-share through repeat visits while leveraging preferences for targeted promotions and offers. Engage Loyalty supports point earning and redemption at every guest interaction, and provides a guest portal for self-service account management.

With these products and more, Agilysys continues to deliver leading-edge technology innovations to help our customers grow revenue while improving guest loyalty and achieving operational efficiencies.

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

