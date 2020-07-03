ALDI Nord Moves In-Store Acquiring in Germany to Fiserv

Companies expand relationship to include in-store card payments acceptance via Fiserv

BROOKFIELD, Wis., & BAD HOMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that ALDI Nord has selected Fiserv to enable all in-store card payments across its flagship German market.

In the interest of its customers, ALDI Nord, a global leader in the food industry, decided at the end of June to transfer its entire in-store acquiring volume in Germany to a new provider on short notice. In just four days, ALDI Nord and Fiserv reached an agreement, and Fiserv began processing payments for more than 2,250 ALDI Nord locations in Germany within 12 hours of the agreement being signed. Payments are processed via TeleCash from First Data GmbH, now Fiserv.

“ Fiserv is a trusted, proven provider in the payments industry, and when we were faced with sudden market changes, we knew we could turn to them for our acquiring needs,” said Sven Schulze, Head of Finance at ALDI Nord. “ The excellent cooperation between our companies enabled us to pivot to a new in-store card payment solution with impressive speed, and do so without any disruption to our business.”

The addition of in-store acquiring in Germany builds on the growing relationship between ALDI Nord and Fiserv. ALDI Nord has been a Fiserv client for 15 years, leveraging Network Service Provider (NSP) services for routing and switching payment transactions. In November of 2019, Fiserv announced it was chosen to power the global launch of ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD’s first online ordering capabilities for home delivery, ALDI liefert.

“ Growing our longstanding relationship with ALDI Nord is a testament to the strong partnership we have built during the past 15 years,” said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv. “ With Fiserv, ALDI Nord is enabling a seamless commerce experience across payment channels, and empowering ALDI customers to make purchases in the way they prefer.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About ALDI Nord

ALDI Nord is one of the leading international retail enterprises in Europe. In Germany, the trade mark ALDI stands for the number one discount store with more than 100 years of merchant tradition. The decisive contribution to the persistent success of the ALDI Nord Group is provided by around 70,000 employees in Germany as well as in Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

ALDI Nord Homepage: aldi-nord.de

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

